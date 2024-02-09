“He’s Like A Young ’84 Michael Jordan”: Kevin Garnett’s Explosive Rant Over Anthony Edwards Has Paul Pierce Disagreeing

On the latest episode of the KG Certified podcast, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce got into a heated debate over Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. It commenced when Garnett compared Edwards’ explosiveness to rookie Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

Garnett praising Ant said,

“Anthony Edwards got a motto. I’m putting my bread on the young fella. He like a young ’84 Michael Jordan… You see how he’s coming through the lane? If KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) wasn’t on this team, he would average 30-something.”

Advertisement

Pierce vehemently disagreed and said Garnett was going too far with his praise for Edwards. The former Timberwolves superstar snapped back and said he wasn’t comparing Edwards to Jordan when the Chicago Bulls icon was in his prime. The duo quarrelled about the comparison and accused each other of not watching the game.

Garnett reiterated that he wasn’t comparing their overall gameplay but their explosiveness. He said,

“[I’m talking about] how he coming in the lane. Man, he turning the corner with intent. He turning the corner with his head up. Man, if you ain’t there [in the correct defensive position], he pogoing your a*s… I’m talking about how he coming off the screen.”

Garnett’s passionate defense of his Edwards and rookie Jordan comparison made everyone, including Pierce, laugh.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3GVIJRuwVb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

While Garnett’s comparison may be debatable, his take about Edwards being one of the most explosive players in the league is spot on. The young guard is hard to stop when he’s in his element. He’s enjoying a spectacular season, averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. The 22-year-old guard’s impeccable form has catapulted the Timberwolves to the top of the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves doubled their win tally from the previous year in Edwards’ second season. In his fourth year with the team, they are title contenders with the young star leading the charge. He is inarguably the most impactful first pick in the last decade.

Kevin Garnett loves Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is Kevin Garnett’s favorite young player in the NBA. The Hall of Famer has it known that he’s a massive fan of the Timberwolves star. He even pitched MVP award consideration for the guard after he delivered one of the best highlight plays of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies in January.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2ROX0HLPoe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After the Timberwolves’ 114-109 win over the Boston Celtics in November 2023, Garnett praised Edwards for his incredible 38-point performance and claimed he’s taken over as the team’s alpha. He said,

“I think everyone is kinda following his lead, following his energy. When they played Boston, he was…not only unstoppable but it felt like he was trying to make a mark like.. He was just overly aggressive. He was the Alpha, he came off like the Alpha in that.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cze4kmaOfjw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Edwards is establishing himself as the next man up in the quest to be the face of the league. He earned his second All-Star nod this year, and his steady growth suggests he’ll be a constant in All-NBA teams and MVP conversations in the coming years.