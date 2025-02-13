“Seen This Man Lunge For An Hour With 315Lbs”: Shaquille O’Neal Was Astonished At LeBron James’ Weight Room Exercises

LeBron James putting up a 42-point performance at the age of 40 comes as a shock to many. But when we consider the amount of work he puts in and how he takes care of his body, it all makes sense. On an episode of The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal was asked if he also finds such big numbers from LBJ at this age “crazy.”

Shaq has played alongside the superstar and has seen him work on his game, so it isn’t as surprising for him. The NBA legend talked about his work ethic to explain why he’s still able to perform at the highest level.

He said, “I’ve seen LeBron. Me and uncle Jerome was in the weight room one day. I’ve seen this dude…seen this man lunge for an hour with 315 lbs.” In his opinion, this is what makes LBJ “different” from the rest of his competition.

The 6’9 forward is often referred to as the most physically gifted athlete in the league as he has a near-perfect physique for the game. His physique is reflective of both his strength and athleticism.

Being able to lunge for an hour straight with 315lbs on your shoulders is borderline ludicrous. Him jumping out of the arena and staying in tip-top shape is baffling at age 40 but given his worth ethic and stories that seem to nearly deify him such as this, it isn’t surprising.

He is a once-in-a-generation athlete who is dominant on both ends of the floor and is an incredible playmaker as well. In his 22nd season, he is averaging 24.4 points, 9, and 7.8 rebounds, while shooting over 51% from the field. With no signs of slowing down, it’s possible that he will give fans a few more seasons before hanging up his boots.

LeBron James doesn’t spend $1.5 million on his body

There are a lot of theories about how LBJ can keep himself in such great condition. One of the most popular theories is that the superstar spends around $1.5 million on his body annually. But that rumor was discarded on Netflix’s Starting 5.

He said, “I’ve heard this crazy notion about how much money I spend on my body per year. And I kind of just chuckle. That is a number that I will not disclose,” he said to the camera with a smile.” The key to his longevity, as per LeBron, is getting ample sleep.

He said, “It’s basically equivalent to you putting your phone on a charger when you go to bed. Am I able to do it every single night? Of course not. But if you try to get the most sleep that you can get, that is the only way you’re gonna get back to 100 percent.”

In all fairness, he didn’t deny the number. For a billionaire whose money is made on the court, spending $1.5 million a year on his body quite honestly feels a bit of a lowball. Him indulging in everything ranging from cryotherapy to hyperbaric chambers goes to show the lengths he’ll go to when it comes to preserving his body.