Leaked Audio Reveals Jayson Tatum Was Seriously Considering Returning This Season as Early as January

Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles on May 12 last year, defied the odds by returning to the court in less than a year when he played last week. But shockingly, he had even considered making a comeback earlier, which begs the question: how was his recovery from an injury that typically carries a 12–18 month timeline so quick?

Tatum‘s return was truly one of the most remarkable comebacks in professional sports in recent memory, and it would have been even more astonishing had he returned a couple of months earlier.

A video of Tatum working out with the team in January has surfaced online, from around the time the Celtics were in Miami to play the Heat. Someone off camera asked him how he was feeling, and his response only added to the narrative that he might be a freak of nature, or even a medical marvel.

“Like I’m coming back,” responded the six-time All-Star.

It wasn’t just that he answered the question. It was the expression on his face when he did and the tone of his voice as he spoke. There was no doubt in his mind. His ankle felt good, and he was eager to return and help Boston the same way he did in 2024, when he helped lead them to a championship.

Jayson Tatum said he felt like he was coming back in this clip. He’s sitting in the Heat’s arena here, so this was on January 15th when Miami hosted Boston. A return was always brewing: pic.twitter.com/GciUEECgIY — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 11, 2026

Boston played Miami on January 15, to be exact, which is when Tatum made that quote. And that was just him saying it out loud. There were rumors all year that he might make a miracle return, but many assumed it was never actually going to happen.

So far, though, he has looked just like his old self. In his return against the Mavericks, he dropped 15 points and, despite one botched dunk, played his role perfectly.

Two days later, he scored 20 against the Cavaliers. Boston won both games, so if any analyst was worried about JT disrupting the rhythm that Jaylen Brown had built all season, this first week has shown he is more than up to the task.