“These Kids Don’t Even Have a Clue”: Michael Jordan’s ‘Pay A Price’ Mentality on the Physicality in the 80s and 90s Had Him Comparing Eras 9 Years Ago

Even though LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are often put in the same tier, Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the basketball GOAT between the three of them. However, naysayers have always questioned Jordan’s ability to thrive in different eras. As the topic continues to intrigue NBA fans, MJ once tried settling the debate in a pretty humble way. While comparing the physicality of different eras nine years ago, Jordan claimed that the generation he played in was far more physical than the current NBA.

It is safe to say, a player of MJ’s caliber would’ve thrived in any era. However, Wilt Chamberlain didn’t believe so. In an interview appearance with Conan O’Brien in 1997, Chamberlain claimed that the Bulls legend would have struggled in the 1960s. In fact, Wilt the Stilt believed that the 6-foot-6 Shooting Guard would’ve been benched.

Keep in mind, this was the same year His Airness won his 5th title for the Chicago Bulls. Chamberlain expressed his belief despite the fact that Jordan had had to lead the Chicago side against some of the toughest teams ever – the ‘Bad Boy’ Detroit Pistons, the Showtime Lakers, Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics, and the Patrick Ewing-led New York Knicks, among others.

Michael Jordan once claimed that his era was more physical than the current NBA

@babybreezotv recently posted an old Michael Jordan clip on Instagram from an interview from 2014. In the reel, MJ can be heard talking about the difference in physicality of different eras. Trying to be as humble as possible, Jordan claimed that the 1980s and 1990s were far more physical than the current NBA. He detailed the harrowing experiences of attacking the paint back in the day. Finally, the five-time NBA MVP stated that the players in today’s league have no idea how tough all the checking and holding was back then.

“Physically, it was a much more physical game than what it is today. You couldn’t walk across the lane without getting checked or holding, you always had to pay a price… You go in with the understanding that ‘I’m gonna get hit, I’m gonna pay the price. But that’s part of the game. I’m not gonna be afraid to go inside.’ Those are type of things that these kids don’t even have a clue about how we had to grow up or how we had to play.”

The league has certainly become “softer” as every old-school player claims it to be. The rules are modified in order to protect the offense. Unfortunately, things weren’t the same for Jordan. During his era, after consistently being beaten up by the Bad Boys Pistons, MJ actually had to gain 15 lbs of muscle to gain some momentum against the Detroit side.

However, there are a few notable players who could very well survive the physicality of the older era. Tough individuals such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, among several others, could very well thrive in the 1980s as well.

Lou Williams believed LeBron would win 15 straight titles from 1975

LeBron James is one of the most physically gifted players ever. He is in his late 30s and is still dominating the league like few others. There is no denying that the King would survive and be successful in any era. However, Lou Williams took things up a notch by stating that LBJ could win not one or two, but 15 straight titles from 1975.

Yes, LeBron would’ve managed to win a couple of Championships easily. But winning 15 straight championships is a bizarre claim. Guys like Kareem, Julius Erving, and Moses Malone would have definitely made things tough for Bron.