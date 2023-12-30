“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Making Case for MVP”: Skip Bayless Praises Thunder for ‘Dismantling’ Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets

Skip Bayless couldn’t stop himself from commending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Denver Nuggets. As Shai recorded a sensational 40-point, 4-rebound, and 3-assist performance in the OKC’s 119-93 win, Bayless dished out some huge praises.

Bayless lauded the Oklahoma City Thunder for their performance on both sides of the court. Further, the 72-year-old didn’t think twice before taking shots at the former players of the franchise – Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden – as he went on to shower Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with love and made a case for the guard to win the MVP. Taking to X (formerly “Twitter”), the analyst tweeted:

“I just watched the Oklahoma City Thunder dismantle the defending champs on both ends IN DENVER, by 26. Nuggets had won 6 straight. Who needs KD, Russ, Harden? SGA making case for MVP.”

Skip Bayless is known for berating big players, LeBron James being his favourite. In the basketball community, Bayless is regarded as the biggest detractor and someone who constantly criticizes the young players and takes the side of the greats like Michael Jordan. So it was a pleasant surprise as the UNDISPUTED host complimented SGA.

Basketball enthusiasts might find it hard to disagree with Skip’s comments at the moment. This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear. Even though the likes of Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been dominating the MVP discussions, Shai deserves to have his name included in those same conversations.

The win against the defending champion is huge for Shai and his team, as Bayless mentioned the Nuggets were on a 6 game streak before losing to the Thunders. Performances in matches like this will solidify Shai’s image as a big-game player, positioning him as a favourite for MVP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a frontrunner to win the MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up quite a sensational campaign. One of the best scorers in the entire association, the 25-year-old has been recording 31.4 points along with 5.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

Racking up a historic season by being on track to become the only player ever to average 30 points or more on 55% shooting with 2.5 steals per game, the former Kentucky Wildcat has been 4th on the MVP ladder for the past several weeks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s performance also needs to be taken into consideration while making a case for Shai’s chances at winning the MVP. Currently on a three-game win streak, the Oklahoma side has a 21-9 record, only sitting behind the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West.

While the likes of Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, and the other role players have been incredible, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserves the major credit for the team’s success. With 52 games more remaining for the regular season to commence, it’ll be interesting to see where the OKC finishes in the standings.

MVP or not, Shai certainly deserves a spot in the All-Star Game as a starter. Further, his performance so far will certainly get him the 2nd All-NBA nod of his career.