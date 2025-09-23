Ben Simmons Is A ‘Laughing Stock’ In The NBA, Says Theo Pinson

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) at the end of the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It takes quite the staunch fan of the NBA to know exactly which teams Ben Simmons has played on over the past couple of years. Not because he’s been on tens of teams (only two with the Nets and the Clippers since leaving Philly) but due to him barely suiting up for games. The former No. 1 Draft pick has been standing alone on an island of irrelevancy which is quite unfortunate given how much promise he’d shown.

Advertisement

Simmons, who for long had been touted as a future face of the Philadelphia 76ers, left after six years in 2022 to join the Brooklyn Nets, with whom he remained until 2025. He spent half a season with the Los Angeles Clippers after that, and since then has remained without any suitors. Looking closely at his career trajectory, it is understandable why.

Simmons has struggled with injuries, mainly back problems plaguing his Brooklyn years. He has missed entire seasons, and there have been times when he was medically cleared but voluntarily stayed away from basketball due to mental health reasons. That last part is why Theo Pinson believes Simmons’ basketball career may be over.

Simmons’ last few years in Philadelphia were tough. He often looked like he did not want to get back on the court, which seemed baffling to some because of how talented he was. His confidence spiraled, and in 2021 he requested a trade to Brooklyn, where he became a shadow of his former self. He went from averaging 15–20 PPG to averaging in the single digits.

Speaking about Simmons’ mental state, Pinson said on ToTheBaha, “He can’t have a bad game… and that’s not possible. Cuz LeBron James, Kevin Durant, the best players have that game.” The former Dallas Mavericks player explained that for someone who has declined as much as Simmons in recent seasons, bad games are inevitable, and he has to learn to accept them. Instead, he does not. “It’s unfair, but he’s a laughing stock at this point.”

Theo Pinson believes Ben Simmons’ playing career with the NBA might be over. “He can’t have a bad game, and that’s not possible.” “It’s unfair, but he’s a laughing stock at this point.” “The ***** is scared to attempt a 3… Philly f****d him up.” [via. @ToTheBaha ] pic.twitter.com/l3eEaOFCtt — BASKETBALL ON (@BASKETBALLonX) September 22, 2025

You have to feel for Simmons. Physical issues started his downfall, and over time his self-belief was shattered. Combine that with being the butt of so many jokes in the NBA community, and Pinson predicting retirement should not come as too big of a surprise.

That said, Simmons himself has insisted he is still very much an active player. On Instagram, a fan asked him if he had retired, and Simmons simply replied, “No.”

But is there any team out there that wants him? The New York Knicks were reportedly interested in signing him on a lesser salary and reduced role, but Simmons rejected the offer, which also led to his agent leaving him. For someone who has averaged just 6.9, 6.1, and 5 points per game respectively over the last three seasons, it should have been a no-brainer. But Simmons believes he deserves more.

Perhaps that is a good sign. He may be waking up and realizing how good he can be. Hopefully the jokes and laughter stop, Simmons gets over his injury and mental health issues, and rediscovers why he was the first pick of the 2016 Draft.