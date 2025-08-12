Shannon Sharpe Has No Interest in Sitting in Luka Doncic’s $2.2 Million Hypercar

Most people treat themselves to a little something after getting a raise at work, and though Luka Doncic is in a higher tax bracket than most of us, he’s no different. The Slovenian superstar signed a three-year, $165 million extension to remain with the Lakers earlier this month and just two days ago he was spotted with a new toy: a shiny red Rimac Nevera.

Advertisement

The Nevera is a Croatian electric hypercar that holds the record for being the fastest accelerating road car. It’s able to go from 0-60 in an astonishing 1.74 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 258 mph.

The car starts at $2.2 million, but when you pony up for a ride like this, it seems unlikely that you stick with the base model. Besides, Luka can easily spring for a few extras thanks to his new contract.

Known Lakers superfan and Nightcap cohost Shannon Sharpe has, like most everyone who bleeds purple and gold, been excited to welcome Luka to L.A. That doesn’t mean he’s looking to catch a ride from the new de facto team captain, because a car this fast just isn’t his style.

“They need to tell me about that, ’cause I ain’t gonna be in there either in the passenger seat or the driver’s seat going 258,” he said.

Sharpe lives in L.A., and his co-host Chad Johnson lives in Santa Monica. They both questioned how Luka plans on taking advantage of everything under the Nevera’s hood in a town with such a famously congested traffic situation.

“There’s nowhere in the states that you can open up like that,” Johnson said. “The Pacific Coast Highway maybe, if anything?” Sharpe countered that if you tried going that fast on the PCH’s winding turns, you’d end up in the Pacific Ocean, or “the Specific” as he razzed Johnson for saying.

“Unless you go to the salt flats or somewhere in Utah,” Sharpe said, “maybe the Autobahn, but I’m just trying to figure out where you gonna go that you can just open it up like that?”

Whether or not Luka finds a straightaway long enough to see what the Nevera is capable of, Sharpe will be staying far away. “Even if you could, I’m just saying I’m not gonna be in there. Somebody else can tell me, ‘Yeah man, it got to 258.’ But I don’t want no part of that. You know how quick you come up on stuff at speeds like that?”

Luka’s fascination with fast cars is well-documented, but Lakers fans hope he keeps it under the speed limit, especially now that he’s unofficially been named the future of the franchise. They’re counting on him to take the wheel and drive them to an 18th NBA title, not go joyriding down Rodeo Drive.