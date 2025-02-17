Shannon Sharpe Stuns Stephen A. Smith By Criticizing LeBron James For Not Acting Like Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James notably decided to sit out of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, citing lingering foot and ankle issues. However, unlike other injured All-Star selections, James’ choice was a last-minute decision, preventing another deserving talent from replacing him in the midseason festivities.

Shannon Sharpe berated LBJ for waiting so long to make his decision, to the surprise of Stephen A. Smith. The Hall of Fame tight end believes James should have made the call earlier to allow someone else to take his place.

“I’m disappointed in LeBron,” Sharpe said on First Take. “I believe LeBron knew on Wednesday night he wasn’t gonna play [in the All-Star Game].”

Sharpe highlighted the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision to sit out of the competition, underlining how his early notice allowed Trae Young to replace him. Unlike James, though, Giannis still showed up to the game in his All-Star attire in an effort to support his teammates.

Sharpe mentioned Norman Powell, who is in the midst of a career year, as a deserving replacement for LeBron. Instead, Powell will remain without an All-Star berth to his name.

Stephen A. was in shock throughout Sharpe’s tirade, seemingly unable to believe what he was hearing. Sharpe is known to leap to LeBron’s defense on the show more often than not, so his change of tone led to a humorous reaction from Smith.

But this simply means that Sharpe was passionate about the subject, regardless of what player was involved. He knows not everyone can be selected for 21 All-Star Games like the King has.

LeBron James could have given another player the opportunity of a lifetime

While it’s clear LeBron didn’t take any other deserving player into consideration when he made his last-second decision to sit out on Sunday night, his choice may have kept another talent from a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. James has made every All-Star Game since his sophomore season in 2004-05, so his nomination is a formality at this point.

But that’s not the case for so many players that go their entire career without a selection.

Norman Powell has been a score-first sixth man for the majority of his career, but his performance this season undoubtedly warranted an All-Star selection. The 31-year-old has stepped up in all facets of his game, taking over as the top offensive weapon for the Los Angeles Clippers.

There have been 50 individual seasons in NBA history where a player averaged 24+ points per game on 63% true shooting or better and Powell is the first to not be named an All-Star.

It may not have crossed LeBron’s mind, but this was possibly the best opportunity Powell had to make the All-Star team. The Clippers guard could still win Most Improved Player, but it seems unlikely that Powell will be able to outperform his excellent 2024-25 season.