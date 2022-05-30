“Shaq steals Allen Iverson’s phone and ridicules him for having 0 rings!”: When the Lakers legend roasted AI’s career and declining sneaker sales

Allen Iverson and Shaq are great friends. But getting bullied on your own Instagram account? Only AI and Shaq could make that humorous.

Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal are among the best players to have graced the NBA in the late 1990s and early 2000s. They lit up the league, set the benchmark for athletes, and started various trends.

Shaq made sure the NBA regulations about backboards were tight. His dominance is something that every big man in the league dreams of.

Allen Iverson was the prototype point guard. From the arm sleeves to the braids to the tattoos, the Answer made everything about being a point guard cool.

A lot of players will point to Iverson when you ask them who their inspiration was. The same goes for the Lakers legend. The two were both Reebok athletes during their heyday and they have been great friends since.

But what happens when the Big Diesel gets a hold of AI’s phone? Does he go easy or does he start roasting his close friend?

Also read: “Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson couldn’t believe the Shaq phone was real!”: NBA YouTube shares a hilarious throwback to Shaquille O’Neal and his size 32 shoe with a phone at an All-Star weekend

Reebok honors Allen Iverson and Shaq with new campaign https://t.co/KQQUHg7XEz — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 19, 2021

Shaq gets access to Allen Iverson’s Instagram and puts up a hilarious story!

When Reebok commemorated both the legends’ careers with a shoe event, O’Neal took no time stealing AI’s phone.

He immediately jumped onto Instagram to ridicule his friend and O’Neal does not hold back! O’Neal starts off by saying that AI’s followers should care more about his throwback more than Iverson’s.

He adds figures such as the fact that he has 4 rings compared to Iverson’s 0. How they came back and won 4 straight after the Sixers went up 1-0 in the 2001 NBA Finals.

Shaq also talks about how his shoes sell more than AI’s and why would anyone want to wear a little man’s shoes when they can wear a big man’s.

Then he starts singing about how he got his followers! Iverson later retaliates by putting up his own story stating that he was the most dominant little man of all time.

He also talks about how after Jordan left the league his shoes sold the most units. He also adds that he isn’t talking s*** to either T-Mac or Shaq but rather, how his stuff is doing the talking for him.

That reply was the Answer’s answer! As they are both great friends, they laughed it off and picked up the nice fat checks Reebook laid out for them. Just another day in the life of NBA legends.

Also read: “Phil asked us, do you wanna double Allen Iverson? and we said no”: Shaquille O’Neal addresses AI spoiling Lakers’ perfect 16-0 run in the 2001 NBA Finals