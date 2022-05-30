Basketball

“Shaq steals Allen Iverson’s phone and ridicules him for having 0 rings!”: When the Lakers legend roasted AI’s career and declining sneaker sales

Allen Iverson and Shaq are great friends. But getting bullied on your own Instagram account? Only AI and Shaq could make that humorous. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“Duncan Robinson signed a $90 million contract to watch games court-side”: Heat Nation wants everyone on trade blocks except Jimmy Butler but first The Long Shot podcast host
Next Article
"No way in hell I’d ever pay Shaquille O’Neal $120 million”: When Dennis Rodman criticized the Lakers for signing The Big Diesel on the biggest contract at the time
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James and Michael Jordan are awesome, but Oscar Robertson would kick them both in the behind”: When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explained why the Big O was better than the GOATs
“LeBron James and Michael Jordan are awesome, but Oscar Robertson would kick them both in the behind”: When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explained why the Big O was better than the GOATs

Back in 2013, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stated that Oscar Robertson would’ve “kicked LeBron James and Michael…