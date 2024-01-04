Shaquille O’Neal Bestows Great Honor on Nikola Jokić, Reaffirms His Spot Amongst All-Time Top-10 Centers

During the 2023 Playoffs, Nikola Jokić became the player with the most triple-doubles in post-seasons and led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA title. He has guided the Nuggets into uncharted territories and never have they been more threatening in their history. Therefore, another great Center Shaquille O’Neal has given props to the versatile big man who changed the trajectory of the franchise.

In a recent instance, Shaq took to his Instagram and acknowledged that Jokić is an all-time Top Ten Center. In his story, he posted a video which is titled “The Top 10 Centers in NBA History.” In this list, Jokić is placed at number eight, which is an incredible position considering the plethora of greats at the position in the past and present.

Below him at number ten is the 1977 Finals MVP and 1978 MVP Bill Walton. At number nine is 11x All-Star and New York Knicks Patrick Ewing. The list grants 1995 MVP David Robinson a spot at number seven. Meanwhile, at number six is 3x MVP, 1983 Finals MVP, and 6x rebounding champion Moses Malone.

Number five belonged to 4x MVP, 1972 Finals MVP, 11x rebounding champion, and 7x scoring champion Wilt Chamberlain. At number four, there is 11x champion, 5x MVP, and 4x rebounding champ Bill Russell. 2x MVP, 2x DPOY, and 2x Finals MVP Hakeem Olajuwon finds himself at number three. 2000 MVP and 3x Finals MVP Shaquille O’Neal is given the second position in the list. As per the list maker, it is 6x MVP, 2x Finals MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who is on the top.

Having Jokić among such gigantic names is a testament to his incredible rise. After he won the 2023 Finals MVP and put up incredible numbers, while comparing their stats, Diesel acknowledged him as a part of “The Big Man Alliance”. And his resume speaks for itself.

Nikola Jokić has been on fire

The Nuggets Center has peaked since the start of 2020. He has nabbed two Regular Season MVPs and a Finals MVP, in just the last three years. He has posted 116 triple-doubles and has become the most versatile big man in the league. Alongside, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, Jokić has resurrected the big man position.

The top players are now in the Center position. For instance, the 2014-2018 MVPs were guards Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Meanwhile, the last five MVP awards have gone to Embiid, Jokic, and Antetokounmpo. The big men of today have become brilliant ball-handlers and it is just not guards dominating the dribbling.

In the preceding eras, during the 1990s and 2000s, the Center position was more about waiting in the post for the ball handler to feed them, preferably around the paint.

However, things have changed a lot, the modern big men can act as a combination of guards, forwards, and centers. Jokić remains a prime example of someone who has built a multi-position game. At any rate, there are significant remnants from the previous era too as Embiid, Antetokounmpo, and Jokić are well-equipped to finish inside the paint too.