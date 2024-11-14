Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out ‘Fans’ Who Claim He Doesn’t Like Charles Barkley

Anybody who follows “Inside the NBA” is well aware of the fact that Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are always quarreling. Their continuous banter has led to certain fans believing that the two don’t like each other. This narrative was put to bed by Shaq during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, claiming that Barkley played the role of a “big brother” in his life.

“I feel like the little brother to Charles like I always wanted a big brother. Charles is that big brother,” O’Neal said.

Barkley and Shaq have indulged in arguments on live TV several times in the past. These heated debates could leave one wondering if the two have a healthy relationship or not. But Shaq made it crystal clear for these fans, stating that he shared a close bond with his fellow analyst.

“A lot of people think that especially when we start arguing ‘oh man, y’all don’t like each other. Bro you have no idea what you’re talking about. Charles is one of my best friends… Charles is one of the nicest human beings ever,” Shaq said.

The duo’s friendship has been a huge reason behind the success of Inside the NBA. However, there was a long period of unrest between the two that was only hashed out due to their respective mothers.

Barkley and Shaq can thank their moms for salvaging their relationship

The 1990s witnessed a physical era of basketball. This would often result in fights breaking out on the court, especially between big men. Among the numerous physical altercations that took place during this era was the scuffle between Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

During a contest between the Rockets and the Lakers in Houston, Shaq and Barkley locked horns. What began with a verbal exchange, led to a full-fledged on-court brawl with both players shoving each other.

However, the quarrel didn’t last long, as both players’ mothers stepped in to ensure their children didn’t have any bad blood between them. The two mothers were able to hash out their son’s differences with one phone call immediately after the fight ended.

“By the time I got to the motherf**king tunnel, Uncle Jerome handed me the phone – it was my mom and Charles’ mom. You know when it’s moms, even though I’m mad at him, I ain’t gonna be like ‘f**k your son’… ‘Y’all stop that sh**, I done already talked to Charles, y’all hug that sh** out’,” Shaq told Draymond Green.

From that moment on, Shaq and Barkley’s respect for each other only grew, not indulging in any further altercations. One could also argue that they never got into more fights because of it being Barkley’s final professional campaign. But, they formed a brother-like bond, proving that even the fiercest of rivals can become as close as family.