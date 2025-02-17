Shaquille O’Neal Left Allen Iverson Stumped with Shoe Phone at the All-Star Game 20 Years Ago

Shaquille O’Neal has had some interesting ideas over the years, one of them being his unique ‘Shoe Phone.’ The big fella debuted it during the 2005 NBA All-Star Game and had many of his peers, including Allen Iverson, in shock.

In a clip recently re-uploaded by the NBA All-Star’s X page, Shaq can be seen using a shoe to make a phone call. It’s unclear who he was talking to, but whoever it was also got the opportunity to talk to AI and Dwyane Wade via the shoe phone.

Shaq passed the phone to D-Wade after telling the person on the other side, “Yeah, he right here. Flash right here.” The Heat legend had a wide smile on his face after he was handed the shoe with an antenna sticking out of it.

Probably confused by what was happening, he held the shoe over his ear, only to find out that it actually worked. But no one had stronger doubts than AI.

Iverson was shocked to hear a voice coming from the other end. He said, “Oh, it works for real, man.” The big fella seemed very proud of himself for coming up with the shoe phone idea. He said, “Shaq shoe phone, baby. It actually works.”

Shaq likes to turn up the level of fun during the All-Star games and has had some memorable moments in his career during the mid-season festivities.

Shaquille O’Neal picked up the camera during All-Star game

During the 2004 All-Star game, when he was playing for the West, Shaq was hustling on the floor to score points for his team. Despite being closely guarded, he managed to get a shot up and in the follow through picked up a camera from a camera person sitting courtside.

Shaq started recording himself doing his shenanigans as he celebrated the tough bucket. The clip was reuploaded by NBA History on X recently.

At this year’s All-Star, Shaq has his team of OGs playing in a tournament-style All-Star game. The biggest names in the league, such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and others are part of his team.