“Just because Klay Thompson is playing 5-on-5 doesn’t mean he’d step on an NBA court next week!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr gives an update on James Wiseman and the second Splash Brother’s recovery

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, gives an update about their recovery

The Golden State Warriors took the league by a storm tonight. The Warriors headed to Brooklyn to take on the Nets and took them down by 18 points on National TV. Stephen Curry carried on his magnificent form. He scored 37 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, dished 5 assists, blocked a shot, and got 2 steals. Curry did all this while shooting 9/14 from the deep.

Stephen Curry came out for blood, after the last game, and the Nets became the collateral damage.

After the game, Steve Kerr sat down with the media, and interacted about the game. Kerr also stopped and talked about James Wiseman and Klay Thompson. The two Warriors’ key players are currently recovering from their injuries, and didn’t join the team on the road.

Klay Thompson has started 5-on-5 contact practices

Getting back after two years of injuries is never easy. However, Klay Thompson did not give up, has been putting the work in, and he’s yet another step closer to returning.

Here’s a full update on Klay Thompson and James Wiseman from Steve Kerr.

-Klay has been playing 5-on-5, but “that doesn’t mean he’s gonna step on an NBA court next week”

Klay is making progress and participating in contact 5-on-5 practices. While Steve Kerr says he’s doing so, it doesn’t mean he’d be ready to return next week. Not having played for two years, there are a lot more factors to be taken into account.

James Wiseman, on the other hand, is making good progress too, but he hasn’t started with the 5-on-5 drills yet.

The Warriors are 12-2 without them. Once they return, the record would just go up further, and our hold on the league would solidify even more.