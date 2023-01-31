HomeSearch

“Without LeBron James, Lakers’ Offense is Worse Than the Hornets’!”: Numbers Unveiled By NBA Twitter Reveal Frustrating Truth for the King

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 31/01/2023

LeBron James can often be criticized for how bad the Lakers have been this season. And lord almighty knows, they have been awful. At the time of writing, the franchise sits just 13th in the Western Conference, just barely in the play-in race, with a record of 23-28.

Yes, some of this can be attributed to the injury to Anthony Davis. However, one player can’t be a whole franchise. No, the team around him needs to back him up to win any game.

Still, LeBron James has been attempting to do just this. And how much he has to do is absolutely embarrassing for the Lakers. Numbers recently revealed by the NBA community more than prove it.

LeBron James’s on-off numbers prove how bad the Lakers have been this season 

LeBron James has had to carry a host of teams during his NBA career. And we’d say he has been fairly successful at it too.

However, at the ripe old age of 38 now, it is hard to expect the man to do it all over again. But apparently, the Lakers just don’t understand that.

What do we mean? Well, just take a look at the tweet below.

As we said earlier, the Purple and Gold are likely very embarrassed by this. After all, they’re worse than even the Hornets.

In fact, they’re probably already expecting James to demand a trade out of there.

 

LeBron James will likely look to move. But to which team?

Well, the answer to that question lies in Bronny James.

You see, the young man is already 18 years old, meaning that it won’t be long before he enters the NBA.

And as James has said in the past, wherever his son goes, he goes.

