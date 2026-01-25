Shaquille O’Neal Savagely Roasts Chauncey Billups, Joel Embiid, and Rudy Gobert

As great as Shaquille O’Neal was during his NBA career, his personality has been the driving factor in why he is still a regular presence on our TVs. The four-time NBA champion recently appeared on Sundae Conversations, and true to his character, roasted a plethora of former and current NBA stars.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional sit-down interviews, host Caleb Pressley takes an awkward and humorous approach with his guests. It can feel a bit unsettling at times, but extremely authentic nonetheless.

With O’Neal, Pressley brought forward a unique segment. He listed a few DJ names and then prompted Shaq to name the first NBA player that came to mind. Shaq obliged.

The first DJ name Pressley said was ‘DJ Unleaded’. O’Neal promptly responded by naming Rudy Gobert. O’Neal’s grievances with Gobert go back quite some time and have been rather well documented. Shaq has never been a fan of the praise Gobert receives for his defensive prowess despite being a liability on offense.

The second title Pressley presented before O’Neal was ‘DJ Low Fuel’. The 4 time NBA champion took a bit more time to think about this one before bestowing the honor on Joel Embiid. This may seem aa little harsh considering Embiid is one of the best players in the league. However, his consistent injuries and inability to get past the second-round has raised questions about his motor.

Pressley then decided to throw O’Neal a bit of a curveball and asked him about a former player. “What kind of music would Chauncey Billups play?” he wanted to know. O’Neal promptly responded by saying, “Music you could bet on.”

O’Neal’s comments refer to Billups’ ongoing legal issues involving an illegal gambling ring. It may be a sensitive topic for Billups, but Shaq immediately burst into laughter.

Those responses paved the way for this to be one of the most entertaining appearances from an NBA player on the show. With this appearance, O’Neal has now joined a rather elite list of former and current NBA stars on the show that involves names like Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyrese Haliburton, Luka Doncic and Gradey Dick.