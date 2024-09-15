Shaquille O’Neal Slyly Admits To Having Poor Grades In School During His ‘Lucky 13’ ABC Show

While NBA players are savoring the last few days of the off-season, Shaquille O’Neal has jumped into work. ‘The Diesel’ is hosting a high-stakes general knowledge quiz show on ABC called ‘Lucky 13’. In a playful twist, Shaq slyly admitted on the show that his high school grades weren’t exactly stellar.

Advertisement

The situation centered around a true-or-false trivia question. It required the participant to assess the statement, ‘All frogs are reptiles’. In response, the contestant correctly identified the statement as false. He explained that frogs are classified as amphibians, not reptiles.

This detailed and thoughtful answer impressed Shaq. He thus complimented the participant in his signature comical style. ‘The Diesel’ joked that he would have loved to sit next to this contestant in high school exams to copy his answers.

“I would have loved to sit behind you in High School.”

Many took this as a hint that Shaq might not have had the best grades in high school. He consequently suggested that a smart classmate could have saved him during those exams.

At the same time, it remains hard to blame him for any perceived academic struggles. Shaq began focusing on basketball during his teenage years. His early success in the sport made him prioritize it above all else. This decision paid off handsomely as ‘The Big Aristotle’ left the game with an unmatched legacy.

However, Shaq eventually recognized the importance of academics, thanks to his mother, Lucille. Despite his NBA success, she consistently encouraged him to finish his college degree. ‘The Diesel’ reflected on this period during his 2021 appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, saying,

“I’m getting calls once a week. ’Yeah, you’re doing movies, you’re doing albums but you promise me baby that you would go back to school’. Never like to let my mom down.”

He returned to Louisiana State University for two consecutive summers to finish college. He soon earned a Bachelor’s degree in General Studies in 2000. Shaq didn’t stop there. He then completed a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He also earned a Doctorate in Education from Barry University in 2012.

Though ‘The Big Aristotle’ took an unconventional route, he was able to make up for his lost time in academics. Over the years, his education has paved the way for him to become a successful businessman with a reported net worth of half a billion dollars. His achievements also set a high benchmark for others in the NBA.