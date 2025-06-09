Shaquille O’Neal Threatens to Walk Off NBATV Set At The Mere Mention Of ‘YouTube TV’

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal watches the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal may love to joke around, but when it comes to loyalty, he doesn’t play. While covering the NBA Finals on NBA TV alongside Kenny Smith and Isiah Thomas, Shaq had a hilarious moment of confusion, all sparked by the simple mention of “YouTube TV.”

Advertisement

At the start of Game Time, the host was running through the sponsors, casually name-dropping YouTube TV. That’s when Shaq perked up and immediately interrupted.

The big fella thought that either they’ve made a mistake or he is at a place he shouldn’t be. Calling for an immediate timeout before the show went underway, Shaq said, “I thought we was on NBA TV.” The NBA legend was visibly confused. NBA TV is owned by the NBA but operated by Warner Bros. Discovery, the same company that owns TNT.

Since WBD’s media rights deal runs through this season, NBA TV can still feature Inside the NBA regulars like Shaq, Kenny, and Charles Barkley during the Finals. Once he was told that YouTube TV is just the sponsor, and that’s why it was important to name-drop them at the beginning, Shaq realized he was in the right place.

Even after his confusion was sorted out, Shaq didn’t move on until he let everyone know what would’ve happened if his doubt was right. He said, “I work for NBA TV. Boy, I was about to get up and leave.” It’s not just the loyalty that would’ve made Shaq leave the set, the NBA legend is also very serious about his money.

He said, “YouTube ain’t writing me no check.” The moment might’ve been lighthearted, but it spoke volumes. Shaq is business-savvy. He’s built a massive empire off the court, carefully managing his brand and partnerships. And he knows exactly who he’s working for.

Although fans of Inside the NBA and those who just love to watch Shaq talk basketball on TV have been sad because of the show’s transfer, Shaq’s not going anywhere anytime soon. His deal with Inside the NBA runs through 2032, meaning fans will be seeing plenty more of him on screen.