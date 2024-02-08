Watch: MLB Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Shares an Emotional Moment with Kevin Durant While Swapping Jerseys

Toronto Blue Jays’ designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. realized a dream of his lifetime when he swapped jerseys with Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant. After the Phoenix Suns’ 114-106 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Guerrero Jr. and Durant engaged in an emotionally charged jersey swap. The 3x MLB All-Star and the Suns Forward embraced each other warmly before doing the swap.

As KD was signing his Suns jersey, Guerrero Jr. seemed to almost hold back his tears. Then Durant lifted the MLB All-Star’s jersey high up from the front, showcasing the Blue Jays logo. Afterward, the two All-Star athletes flashed bright smiles and held each other’s jerseys for a few photos. Phoenix Suns’ official X handle shared a video and some photos of this heartwarming moment.

A couple of weeks ago, the All-Star MLB hitter had also swapped jerseys with Orlando Magic’s Point Guard Cole Anthony. Guerrero Jr’s reaction to the KD jersey swap and his presence at multiple NBA games suggest that he is a huge fan of the league. The 24-year-old seemed to have admired KD while growing up and was a bit overwhelmed after receiving such recognition from him. While the Blue Jays All-Star is a huge basketball fan, Durant has also shown his love for baseball.

Kevin Durant admires baseball

In 2010, Kevin Durant took to X(Formerly Twitter) and engaged in a Q&A with his followers. One of the questions asked to him was, “Who’s your favorite MLB team?” To which Durant replied, “[Washington] Nationals.” It was not surprising that the Washington DC. native went for the Nationals. Meanwhile, in 2017, he expanded upon his love for baseball.

After completing a 4-0 sweep of the Utah Jazz during the 2017 NBA playoffs, then Golden State Warriors Forward Kevin Durant went to catch a game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels. Around the midway period, Durant and his agent and business partner Rich Kleiman went to the A’s clubhouse. In the clubhouse, they struck up a conversation with Oakland Athletics legend, 10X MLB All-Star Rickey Henderson.

This conversation made the 2014 NBA MVP cherish the game even more and he was in awe of Henderson’s perception. In a YouTube Livestream, Durant touched upon the experience and expressed, “His[Rickey Henderson’s] insight and stories and everything he told us[Durant, Kleiman] was legendary and definitely an experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

Alluding to his growing enthusiasm for baseball, KD added, “I’ve fallen in love with the game of baseball and that took it to another level being able to meet a legend.” Therefore, the thought of meeting an MLB All-Star like Guerrero Jr. must have excited KD. Game indeed recognizes Game.