4 Years After Threatening to Kick Robert Downey Jr’s A**, Shaquille O’Neal Admitted to Turning into His Co-Avenger ‘Hulk’ After Losing Games

Shaquille O’Neal has always been a highly competitive man. However, the Diesel was especially brutal during his time in the NBA, getting the better of his opponents in any way possible. And of course, knowing his own ability, he always expected the best out of himself, no matter who he faced. So on the few occasions he didn’t perform very well, Shaq’s mood mirrored sheer anger. And sure enough, as he explained in the HBO docu-series ‘Shaq’, he’d ‘turn into the Hulk’ after every bad game. Speaking of the Hulk, Shaq once campaigned to be in MCU movies and even thretaened to kick Robert Downey Jr.’s a** to prove his worth. Interestingly enough, RDJ does fight Hulk in the MCU movies as Ironman. However, four years after all that happened, Shaq admitted to transforming himself drastically to facilitate the new changes in his life.

Shaq turned out to be as competitive as he was because of his father, Sergeant Phillip A. Harrison. From a young age, he was taught to be big, dominant, and protect what is his, no matter how aggressive he had to be in doing so. Of course, that comes with side effects of its own, like tearing your own house up after having a bad game. Fortunately for O’Neal, his daughter Taahirah and ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh were there to help him out with the pain.

Shaquille O’Neal was able to calm himself down once his first child Taahirah was born

Shaquille O’Neal has never quite been the kind of person who deals with anger very well. However, they say that when you become a parent, something changes inside you. And sure enough, after Taahirah was born, the Big Diesel seemed to undergo a drastic change as well. Here is what he had to say on the matter in the 2022 documentary ‘Shaq’.

“After a bad game, especially if it was my fault, missed my free throws, I’d go crazy. I’d tear the house up. I was the Hulk. As soon as I saw my children’s faces, I could transform. You come home, and they don’t care about any of that. Forty points? It’s ‘Hey, Daddy!’ Two points? ‘Hey, Daddy!’”

At the time, Taahirah’s mother, Arnetta Yardbourgh and Shaq were still together. However, things changed over time and they separated. In the process, there was a battle for custody of Taahirah, a battle the Lakers legend would eventually lose. You can take a look at all the details right here.

Getting back to tearing up houses, Shaquille O’Neal didn’t just do that when he lost NBA games. In fact, as he once revealed, Kobe Bryant was once a major reason why he just couldn’t stop himself from ripping up everything in his not-so-humble abode.

Shaq once tore up his house because of Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O’Neal may have been competitive with most people in general. However, nothing quite tickled his spirit more than his former teammate Kobe Bryant.

Of course, they won three rings together. And Shaq would later win another with the Heat right after his stint with the Lakers, bringing up his tally to 4. Bryant, on the other hand, had to wait quite some time for his next ring. But when he got to his 5th and final ring, Shaquille O’Neal was inconsolable. The Diesel himself revealed just how hard he took that shot to his ego and ended up tearing his house apart.