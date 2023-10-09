Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Shaqtin A Fool’ Hilariously Puts Celtics’ Jaylen Brown on Blast For Wearing His Shorts Backwards In 114-106 Win Over 76ers

With the 2023-2024 NBA season just around the corner, fans, players, and analysts alike are excited. To kick things off, the pre-season is now finally underway. Heading into Day 3, one of the big matches of the night was between Eastern Conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. Many players on both teams showed up and showed out, and one of the stars of the game was undoubtedly Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics guard put up 19 points during the game. However, that isn’t the reason he is now making headlines. Brown, a two-time All-Star, started the game off with his shorts on backward. This, as expected, caught everyone’s eye, and he is now being clowned by the entirety of NBA Twitter. Even Shaquille O’Neal spotted it and got in on the action. He took to X (Formerly Twitter) where he poked fun at him from the Shaqtin’ a Fool account.

Shaquille O’Neal pokes fun at Jaylen Brown for wearing his shorts backward in-game

Jaylen Brown made headlines in last night’s pre-season game between the Celtics and the Sixers. Midway through the first quarter, people noticed that something was off about Brown. While he was playing a good game, something just didn’t feel right. It was then that everyone noticed he had put his shorts on the wrong way.

This, as expected, caught the attention of social media, and a clip of the same was shared across all platforms. Unsurprisingly, Shaquille O’Neal picked up on the clip as well. Sharing it on the Shaqtin’ a Fool account on X, Shaq joined in on the fun and roasted Brown along with the rest of NBA Twitter for his pre-season mishap. Of course, other users such as Steve and Mike Schwartz couldn’t let Shaq have all the fun on his own.

Jokes aside, the game itself was rather entertaining. The Celtics came out victorious, defeating the Sixers 114-106. Brown himself starred for the Cs, leading the scoring for the team with 19 points. He looked good on the court, and will hopefully carry this form into the regular season, albeit with his pants put on the right way this time.

Brown was also clowned for his inability to dribble with his left hand

The backward shorts aren’t the first thing Jaylen Brown has been clowned for this off-season. Shaquille O’Neal may have only noticed that, but the online community has been on his case for quite a while now. Prior to this pre-season game, the Boston Celtics shared footage of the team during a practice session.

In one part of the clip, Brown can be seen dribbling a basketball. While he had no problems dribbling with his right hand, fans noticed that he visibly struggled to dribble with his left. This led to him being clowned for the same, especially considering he recently signed a whopping $304,000,000 contract extension with the Cs.

One would think that dribbling with the left hand would be easy for a player of JB’s stature. However, it looks like he hasn’t been paying too much attention to it. Hopefully, it doesn’t prove to be a hindrance as the season progresses.