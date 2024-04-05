“She Really Look Like Stephen Curry”: 1x NBA Champ Reacts to Caitlin Clark’s ‘Vengeance’ Against Angel Reese and Co.

The 40-point performance by Caitlin Clark to beat the LSU Tigers and advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Tournament has gotten everyone talking about her. She has taken the Women’s basketball game by storm with her incredible shooting prowess drawing comparisons to none other than Stephen Curry. The greatest shooter of all time, Curry has changed the way basketball is played. And it feels like Caitlin Clark has modeled her game right after the four-time champion’s.

Many people have noticed the similarities in their game and spoken about it in public. The most recent comments came from former NBA player, Jeff Teague during the ‘Club 520 Podcast‘. He says, “Bro, she really look like Steph Curry. Some of the stuff she did, when she did the behind the back to lay it. I said – ‘That’s Steph'”. Tegaue’s fellow podcast mates echoed his sentiments and talked about her pulling up for a jump shot with two defenders on her face, as the most similar Steph Curry move you will ever witness.

Through the three-point revolution that Steph Curry brought to the game of basketball, the entire world has followed suit. However, with Clark, it’s not just about the three-point shooting. It’s a combination of the kind of shots she takes and her ability to make them at a high percentage. Like Curry, she pulls up from anywhere on the floor, has a quick release, and is unafraid to shoot with the defender right in her face. Unsurprisingly, Teague referred to her as the ‘Girl Steph Curry‘.

Curry feels the comparisons are unfair to Caitlin Clark

Jeff Teague is one of the many players to compare Caitlin Clark to Stephen Curry. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic also chimed in with the comparisons and said, “She’s the women’s Steph Curry, She can shoot it better than me.” The comparisons are meant to be a compliment to the young player, who has brought a new life to the women’s basketball game circuit, as she transitions from college to the pros.

With so many people comparing Clark to Curry, what does the man himself have to say about it? The Golden State Warriors superstar was asked by a CBS reporter about the comparisons and he said, “I think it almost robs her of, like, the rest of her game, because she’s such a good floor, you know, she has her overall, you know, floor game, she’s racking up, you know, close to triple-doubles every night. And, like, her shooting ability is, you know, it’s her superpower, but the rest of her game is as polished as that, and so this is must-see TV.” [per Sports Illustrated].

Stephen Curry, being his typical humble self, feels the comparisons are unfair to Caitlin Clark. The 2022 Finals MVP believes she has so much more to offer than just the shooting. He praises the young star for impacting the game in multiple ways. Even though Curry does all those things himself, it is great to see the future Hall of Famer wanting to keep the spotlight on the young star.