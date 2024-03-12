“She’s a Mother Now”: Gilbert Arenas Stops Nick Young from Revealing ‘Backseat’ Story about Jalen Green’s Baby Momma

During a video call, Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young recently shared some NSFW perspectives about Jalen Green’s relationship with his baby mother Draya Michele. While talking about Michele, Arenas claimed that “she got the young boy”, implying that she “trapped” Jalen Green. In the wake of Michele facing backlash because of her 17-year-gap relationship with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, Arenas seemed baffled by the notion that the popular model is pregnant right now despite already having two kids.

During the call, Nick Young teased Arenas about the time he was with Michele in the backseat of a car, heading to a strip club, during their Washington Wizards days in the late 2000s. Young insinuated bringing up the story, but Agent Zero stopped him, considering the 39-year-old is going to give birth soon. An X Account named Kollege Kidd posted a video of the two former Wizards teammates discussing Draya Michele.

Young expressed his astonishment at the news of her being pregnant with Jalen Green’s child. “I was shocked too though. That day when I was riding home in the car, yeah? If I could tell that story? You want me to tell that story?” Young asked Gilbert Arenas, smiling suggestively.

“Nah, nah, she is a mother now,” Gilbert Arenas replied giddily.

Swaggy P agreed that he shouldn’t continue and then claimed that witnessing Arenas doing “that thing” with Michele “changed his life”. He claimed that it was his “Welcome to the NBA” moment. Thus, whatever happened between Arenas and the now pregnant Michele, Young was astonished by it.

Amidst all this, Draya Michele is pridefully showing off her baby bump to the world, without caring about all the noise.

Draya Michele’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram drew criticism

Draya Michele is expecting a baby in May of this year. On Women’s Day, she took to her Instagram and announced “the privilege of bringing another woman into existence” to her 9.6 million followers. In her post, she had three pictures of her flashing the baby bump.

She also wrote, “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl.” Since she is openly dating Jalen Green, speculations lead to the belief that Michele’s baby girl’s father is Green. Wizards Forward Kyle Kuzma also tagged the Rockets 22-year-old guard while congratulating her.

However, critics pointed out the 17-year age gap between the two and criticized her announcement. Considering that she is a divorced woman and has been linked to multiple people, mean comments were aimed at her. Page Six covered the pregnant mother’s reaction to the criticism.

On her IG, Michele wrote “Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees clearly – let that be enough.”