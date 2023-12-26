“She’s a Runner, She’s a Track Star”: Luka Doncic’s Pre-Game Antics Draw Hilarious Reactions From NBA Twitter Ahead of Xmas Game Against Suns

Luka Doncic is a light-hearted guy, who is clearly in the holiday spirit now. Playing on the prestigious Christmas Day for the third time in his career, Doncic decided to leave everyone in splits right before the Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns fixture tipped-off. Sprinting back to the team’s locker room in a jovial manner, the Slovenian superstar was hilariously chanting, “I’m fast.”

As soon as Brendan Mau posted this clip on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

A user on X (formerly “Twitter”) used the popular “She’s a runner, She’s a track star” reference from TikTok, trying to mock the way Doncic was running.

Another user, Zach Kissinger, compared Luka’s style of running to Mose Schrute, the brother of the popular character from the TV show The Office ­– Dwight Schrute.

Several other users pointed out that Luka recently became a father, hence, justifying the childlike behavior he was exhibiting.

On the court, Luka Doncic is one lethal offensive force. He has a barrage of moves in his arsenal that can be used to torture any defense. However, off the hardwood, the 24-year-old is known to be a happy-go-lucky personality. There have been several more instances like these when Doncic has left everyone, in the room and on social media, in splits.

Last season for the game on Christmas day, Doncic arrived at the area wearing custom Lucchese boots and a cowboy outfit catching everyone’s attention.

Even his antics on the court have turned into memes a few times. The most famous was during the 2022-23 playoff season. Doncic and Mavs were up against the Suns, where Game 7 gave birth to the famous ‘last laugh’ meme.

Donic is someone who really knows how to have fun both on and off the court. And that is not only limited to his opponents or press conferences, as he sometimes teases his own teammate or even the referee.

Luka Doncic has a hilarious approach on and off the court

Right from the time when he entered the league, Luka Doncic was known for being chucklesome. Initially, Doncic would spend a lot of time under Dirk Nowitzki’s wing and would constantly joke around.

Earlier this month, the 6ft 7” guard, while speaking about Kyrie Irving, accepted the fact that he liked to tease a lot. While speaking to Rachel Nichols on the Headliners Show, Luka claimed that he generally avoided talking about basketball. He also said:

“I always, I like to tease too a lot,” Doncic told Nichols.

Doncic is a menace on the basketball court. He doesn’t cause any trouble the wrong way, but being someone who “teases a lot”, the multiple-time All-Star often taunts his opponents. For someone like Luka, he can back up all the immense trash-talking. We’ve seen him chirp in his opponents’ ears and proceed to humiliate them on numerous occasions.