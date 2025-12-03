“Short-Man Syndrome and He’s an Egomaniac”: DeMarcus Cousins Calls Out Lawrence Frank After Clippers Cut Chris Paul

The LA Clippers are undoubtedly having a disastrous season, and fans are letting them know it. They are currently 14th in the West with 5 wins and 16 losses, without the prospect of getting any better this season. But as if fans weren’t hating them enough, the front office decided to abruptly cut ties with franchise legend Chris Paul.

Earlier today, Paul posted a story on Instagram that read, “Just Found Out I’m Being Sent Home” along with a peace sign emoji.” Clippers GM Lawrence Frank later released a statement confirming parting ways with the 12-time All-Star.

Now, Lawrence’s statement had him thanking Paul for all he had done for the franchise, but reports suggest that the veteran player was speaking up to the brass, ‘holding people responsible,’ so to speak. It should be noted that this isn’t the first time the Clippers have treated one of their veterans poorly.

From Eric Bledsoe and John Wall to Russell Westbrook and Blake Griffin, all these players have been unceremoniously shown the door by the Clippers. According to former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, Clippers GM Lawrence Frank and his height are to be blamed.

During an episode of Run it Back, Cousins said he wasn’t surprised to see this transpire because it has happened far too many times, and even he has been on the receiving end of it.

“I have watched him end multiple careers for veteran guys, that should’ve been able to go out on a better note … There’s just something about this guy in his short man syndrome, and he’s an egomaniac,” he said. Cousins asserted that if a legend like Chris Paul, who’s the biggest name ever to put on a Clippers jersey, was treated this way, there was no hope for anybody else.

The former NBA star didn’t stop there either. Clearly frustrated at what has transpired, he further asked, “What qualifies you in that position to just end career after career after career of high-quality players when you haven’t achieved anything in your position or any position that you have been in the NBA?”

“You’ve never been a championship GM, championship coach, championship ball boy … What qualifies him to be able to do these type of things to different players and their careers? What have you proven to be able to end a career?” he continued.

Former Clippers star Lou Williams backed Cousins up and said that Frank had a habit of not keeping his word and treating players poorly.

Lou Williams can no longer stay silent on Lawrence Frank “This person told me I can relax, I’m not getting traded. 15 minutes later I was an Atlanta Hawk. Now we have this scenario… it’s bad business.”@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/64UQSgiqtz — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 3, 2025

“I was present when Blake Griffin was traded … This person told me I can relax, I’m not getting traded. 15 minutes later, I was an Atlanta Hawk.” Williams recalled. He explained that Chris Paul has always had a lot of say, and Frank knew what they had signed up for.

So to release Paul because he was holding him responsible is just bad business and a bad look for the franchise, according to Williams.

He also wondered if Frank was going to be at the next press conference, taking questions about Paul and the general state of the Clippers, or if he was going to send a proxy into the limelight in his stead.