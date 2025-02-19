When Charles Barkley Revealed Daughter Christiana Shattered His Dreams of Making Her a Basketball Superstar

It isn’t rare to see an athlete try and train their children to follow in their footsteps. Even in NBA, the list of father-son duos who have played in the league is long. In fact, there is also a list of daughters who went on to become athletes. Take Trinity Rodman for example.

Charles Barkley too had a similar hope. He wanted his daughter, Christiana Barkley, to become a basketball player. But his dreams could never come to fruition.

During a 2023 interview with Bob Myers on ESPN, Sir Charles talked about his daughter, his hopes of turning her into an athlete, and why he dreamt of it.

“My daughter is like six feet tall. She’s been six feet tall since she was two,” Barkley revealed the origin of his dream. Seeing Christiana stand tall above the kids her own age, he realized the potential she could have in basketball.

Chuck revealed that he had planned on bringing in the best coaches for her and getting her hooked on the sport. He said, “I’m thinking, I’m gonna have the best basketball player in the world.” Long after his dream started taking shape in his head, Chuck was in for a reality check.

Christiana didn’t like that she was bigger than other girls around her and she didn’t want to hurt them while playing the game. He confessed, “I don’t think she likes basketball” and confessed, “It was traumatic for me.”

The NBA legend then tried out different sports with Christiana, such as soccer and volleyball, but she was not into sports at all.

The father and daughter had a life-changing conversation when Christiana was 16 and that’s when Chuck realized that he was trying to live his dream through her.

Playing a sport and being great at it was never Christiana’s dream. Once Sir Charles realized it, he allowed her to be in control of her life and make decisions as per her will. Even though his early dream of Christiana being a star athlete was crushed, Chuck is proud of the woman she has grown up to become.

He said, “I’m so proud of the woman she is, the wife, the mother she is. But I tell these guys, man, basketball is what you do, it’s not who you are.” In a moment of realization, Chuck walked away with a life lesson.