Showing Love To Dwyane Wade’s Parenthood And $170,000,000 Empire, LeBron James Praises Former Heat Teammate Ahead Of His HoF Induction

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade became the symbol of transition from teammates to brothers for life in the NBA. After playing together for four years in Miami, Wade and LeBron led the team to the Finals four times and won two NBA titles for the city. During the time they were teammates, their friendship grew stronger and stronger. Now that, the $170,000,000 worth star is getting inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, his best friend, James took the opportunity to appreciate Wade’s greatness on and off the court. LeBron congratulated Wade not only for his Hall of Fame induction but also for being an amazing father, businessman and human.

Bron had joined the Miami Heat and Wade after the latter had already won a championship with Shaquille O’Neal. Displaying one of the greatest Finals performances against Dallas, Wade had better experience and knowledge that was beneficial to LeBron. He later said that it was almost impossible for anybody to get better than his friend because he was like a sponge. For Wade, the Ohio-born absorbed everything in the game.

LeBron James congratulates Dwyane Wade for his Hall of Fame induction

Miami Heat dropped a video, which featured several big names congratulating Wade for his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Players like his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal, his former coach Erik Spoelstra, teammate Udonis Haslem, President of the Miami Heat, Pat Railey, and current Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler among others congratulated Wade on his induction.

LeBron James also featured in the video and appreciated Wade’s greatness on the court. However, he also alluded to the Hall of Fame teammate’s greatness as a father, as a businessman, and as a player. He said;

“I know you are going in Hall as a basketball player but more importantly, what you have done as a man as a father, as a businessman, gpes beyond the Hall.“

Wade’s daughter is transgender and the Miami Heat player has been a supporting father to her. He has also been supporting father to his son who has been pursuing his dream as a NBA player.

In his 21st season, LeBron is fighting for the top position in NBA

The 2003 NBA Draft would go down as one of the greatest draft classes in NBA history. The year saw future Hall of Fame players like Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James being drafted. While Bosh, Wade, and Melo all had their fair share of fame playing college basketball, James even in high school had a fame of an NBA player. His games were covered on national TV and he was called the next Michael Jordan.

LeBron responded to the pressure in the most legendary way. He decided to set a precedent that would be unfair and almost impossible to match in the future. At 38 years old, he averaged over 28 points a game and became the highest points scorer in league history.

He is now entering this 21st season being the top 10 player in the league. While his HoF teammates are retired and giving time to their families, the four-time NBA champion has refused to give up the throne.