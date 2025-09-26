Sidestepping LeBron James and Kevin Durant, Tim Bontemps Predicts “Great Year” for Steph Curry

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) between plays against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The NBA recently came out with its top 10 players currently in the league. Naturally, it was littered with new era, international players like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic. But it also contained some well-known stalwarts like Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.

When the NBA Today crew got together to talk about the list, of course, they sounded more interested in the stalwarts than the new era. They discussed which of the three, Curry, LeBron, and Durant, could have the best season. It was a good question, and it needed immediate answering from the crew.

Nevertheless, insider Tim Bontemps gave his reasoning for why Curry could have a great year.

“When he’s been out on the court the last couple years, he’s still a guy that strikes fear in opposing defenses in a way that very few guys in the league can with his shooting, his ability to move off the ball,” Bontemps reasoned on NBA Today.

Curry is indeed still the most feared three-point shooter in the league. He’s eclipsed 300 threes made in three of his last five seasons. Not only that, but he makes them at an efficient rate, shooting just over 40% from range in that span. It’s safe to say that Steph is not just the most feared shooter in the NBA, but in league history.

On top of this, Bontemps pointed out that the Golden State Warriors still have a ton of talent.

“Let’s see what happens with Jonathan Kuminga. But assuming that gets resolved sometime in the next week or so, they eventually get Al Horford signed, get Gary Payton back in, to get De’Anthony Melton back. They’ve got a ton of talent around Jimmy Butler, Steph, and Draymond Green,” Bontemps pointed out.

Kuminga has been and still is in a contract dispute with the Warriors. He wants to be paid more money than the team is offering, but they don’t want to meet his demands. They’ve thought about trading him, yet they seem like they really want to try to get him to stay. After all, Kuminga is a former lottery pick who has the potential to be the team’s third leading scorer behind Curry and Butler.

If they can get Kuminga signed and finally sign Al Horford, who is expected to sign with the team soon, the Warriors could have some nice weapons behind their core three.

“This is a team that won 48 games last year, with Jimmy Butler only on the team for the second half of the year. So, I really like where Golden State’s at overall,” Bontemps said.

The analyst concluded by stating that if Curry can stay healthy, he could be great.

“If they can keep Steph healthy, I think he’s got a chance to have a really great year for the Warriors.”

All in all, it’s a great thing to keep in mind. Especially if there are any fantasy basketball players out there. Curry is primed to be the leading scorer and handle a massive workload for a Warriors team that is depending on him to do so. Even at the age of 37, the team still orients its entire game plan around Curry.

We’ll see if Bontemps ends up being correct. Some might argue that Durant has the best opportunity to win a championship after being traded to the Houston Rockets. But an injury to Fred VanVleet has that team scrambling for answers at point guard. Only time will tell which of these three legends has the best year.