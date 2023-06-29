‘Size 22’ Shaquille O’Neal Endorses Fans Mocking LeBron James And James Harden’s ‘Ugly Feet’ 6 Years After Shareef O’Neal’s Hilarious Public Apology

Shaquille O’Neal redefined what bully ball meant. Shaq would dominate the paint like no one other thanks to a 7-foot-1, 350+ pounds stature. The Big Aristotle played as a pro in the NBA for 19 years. Of course, being one of the heaviest athletes, sustaining injuries on his legs was inevitable. During the last few years of his career, an Achilles injury would cause him severe pain. Along with the injury he sustained on his toes, O’Neal was forced to hang up his boots. Not only did it result in him retiring, but also made his feet look ugly for life. Now, the TNT analyst has taken to Instagram, exposing LeBron James and James Harden for their not-so-good-looking feet too.

O’Neal once cursed our eyes when displaying his foot on national television. During an episode of Inside the NBA 6 years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers legend took off his shoes and socks to traumatize viewers with visuals of his creepy-looking foot. Have a look at the Bleacher Report tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/867922606837481473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The internet was in a frenzy. The memes couldn’t stop rolling. And an embarrassed Shareef O’Neal handed out a public apology to everybody who saw the disturbing clip. Shamed for his unattractive feet, Shaq is now trying to defend himself by exposing other NBA stars by sharing photos of their disgusting feet.

Shaquille O’Neal exposes LeBron James and James Harden’s disgusting feet

Shaq has become pretty active on social media. On his recent Instagram story spree, the 2000 Most Valuable Player decided to treat his 31.1 million followers with some uncalled-for feet photos of LeBron James and James Harden.

In the reel posted by soly.sports, the host quizzed a few NBA fans. The fans were required to name the player only after looking at their feet. As seen in the clip, the two fans could correctly guess LeBron by his feet but failed to guess James Harden and Darrell Armstrong. Have a look at the tragicpatek tweet of a screenshot from Shaq’s story.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct7cr4WMdg5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1674248807897518081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is absolutely exciting to see these players display their skills on the hardwood. However, we cannot deny that they also have some horrendous-looking feet.

NBA on TNT panel hilariously mocks Shaq for his ugly feet

During the 2021-2022 season, Shaq went barefoot in the studios of NBA on TNT. The panel consisting of Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe apologized to viewers and went on to troll the Diesel.

Lefkoe kickstarted the conversation by revealing he was scarred’. When D-Wade disclosed being taken aback, Shaq stated that the Inside the NBA set was privileged to “beauty”. The Hall-Of-Famer further said:

“You seeing beauty. You see 29,000 points and four rings and 14,000 rebounds…”

As soon as the clip was played once again, the panel couldn’t prevent trolling Shaq. While Lefkoe called his toes a “monster”, Parker exclaimed that Turner Sports better arrange a pedicure for the big man.