Unhappy With Tyrese Haliburton’s Passive Play, Shaquille O’Neal Highlights Pacers’ Resilience in ‘Unexpected’ Game 1 Win

The Indiana Pacers registered a nail-biting victory against the OKC in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. After trailing behind throughout the first three quarters, Tyrese Haliburton and Co. found a way to close out the game, winning 111-110. While starting with a win is great for their campaign, Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t impressed by their performance.

Shaq didn’t mince words after Indiana’s shocking Game 1 victory in the NBA Finals on Game Time. He admitted he was expecting a blowout from the Oklahoma City Thunder. And for most of the game, that prediction looked right on track.

OKC had a 15-point lead in the fourth and seemed poised to cruise to a win on their home floor. But Indiana had other plans. Despite playing subpar basketball for the first three quarters, the Pacers came back to steal the game, thanks to a clutch game-winner by Tyrese Haliburton with less than a second left. Even though he hit the big shot, Shaq criticized Haliburton for being too passive through most of the game.

He said, “This team is resilient, they never panic, they keep fighting no matter what the situation is…I did not expect this. I thought this should’ve been a blowout. Indiana did not play well at all.” Haliburton had 14 points in the game with 10 rebounds and six assists, shooting 6 for 13 from the field. Shaq believes the Pacers star was “passive.”

As per the four-time NBA Champion, he should’ve treated the game like his moment to step up. Haliburton is the face of the franchise, so a great performance at the biggest stage is expected from him. Other than the game-winning shot, he made no impact on the game. But some of the other players impressed Shaq with their performances.

He said, “Obi Toppin played great. [Andrew] Nembhard hit a big step back three, and they just kept fighting.” Toppin had 17 points coming off the bench, and he shot 6 of 9 from the field. Nembhard contributed 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists in the winning cause. Other than these two, Pascal Siakam played a big role in the win with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Although Shaq didn’t like the Pacers’ overall performance, he commended them for stealing the game from a more dominant side. OKC was in full control right from the jump. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led his team yet again with 38 points, but in the end, he didn’t get the help he needed from his teammates.

Shaq believes that a win like this is going to boost their morale. As a former athlete, Shaq understands that when a team wins the game without playing their best game, it raises their confidence.