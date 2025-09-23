Believing Nikola Jokic and Co Can Win a Championship, Michael Porter Jr. Lays Out His Plans for 1st Game vs Nuggets

It isn’t easy going from one of the NBA’s best teams to one of the worst. Unfortunately, that’s the transition Michael Porter Jr. has had to make. Many players would harbor negative feelings toward their former team, but not MPJ. Instead, he still views the Denver Nuggets as a team capable of winning the championship. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try to send a message to the franchise that drafted him.

In early July, the Denver Nuggets agreed on a trade to send Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. Nobody would’ve expected that Porter Jr. would have a new home just two seasons after helping Denver win a championship. However, it was clear that after the team’s second-round exit, they had to make a move.

Trading Porter Jr. wasn’t the Nuggets’ only move. They were extremely active by bringing back Bruce Brown, acquiring Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas.

“On paper, this is the most amount of talent the Nuggets have surrounded Nikola Jokic with. Alleviating the offensive burden from Jokic and star point guard Jamal Murray simply sounds like a recipe for success,” Porter Jr. said on The Justin Laboy Show.

All of these factors put the Nuggets in a prime position to make another deep run in the postseason. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Porter believes the team, can go all the way. “They can win another title. They can definitely do it,” he asserted.

But as much as Porter Jr. wants to see his former teammates succeed, he also has plans for when he plays against them for the first time. He will no longer be in the same role he once was in Denver, and is ready to show his true potential as a player.

“When we play them, it’s going to be up for sure. I want to show them that I’m in a whole different role now with Brooklyn,” Porter Jr. proclaimed.

Porter Jr.’s claims may come across as tough talk, but it’s worth mentioning that his last games in Denver weren’t the best representation of his skill. The 6-foot-10 forward was playing through a shoulder injury and could barely lift his arms. Now, he is fully healthy and ready to remind the world why scouts once thought he could be a future great.

It will take some time before the two parties experience a reunion. The first matchup between the Nuggets and Nets will take place on January 4, 2026, in Brooklyn. MPJ’s return to Denver will be a few weeks after on January 29, 2026.

Denver better prepare itself for that day because Porter Jr. certainly has that date circled on his calendar.