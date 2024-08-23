“Oval Office Suits Her Well”: Cameron Brink Relays Stephen Curry’s Message for Kamala Harris

On the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Stephen Curry made a surprise appearance via a video message to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming Presidential election. The Dubs guard’s short speech seemingly resonated with many Americans, including his Godsister and WNBA star Cameron Brink.

Advertisement

Curry’s surprise appearance at the DNC was met with rapturous applause from those inside the United Center. The Warriors superstar recorded the clip with his gold medal from the Paris Olympics hanging around his neck.

Explaining why he was backing Harris’ presidential campaign, the four-time NBA champion said,

“Together, we can do all things and continue to inspire the world. That’s why I believe that Kamala, as president, could bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward… I got to visit Kamala with my team at the White House last year, and I can tell you one thing I knew then and definitely know now: The Oval Office suits her well.”

Brink agreed with Curry’s powerful message as she shared the clip of his speech at the DNC on her Instagram stories.

Cam Brink shares Steph’s message from the DNC pic.twitter.com/1NHoqs86qh — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) August 23, 2024

Curry did not physically attend the DNC, but this video message’s influence was felt at the event. But this wasn’t the first time that that happened.

Steve Kerr used Curry’s iconic celebration during his speech

Earlier this week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a surprise appearance at the DNC and gave a speech to endorse Harris in the presidential election. He acknowledged that his presence at the DNC wouldn’t sit well with a lot of fans, but claimed that he felt he needed to speak up given the magnitude of the upcoming election.

During his speech, he compared Harris and her running mate Tim Walz to Team USA, saying,

“The joy, the compassion, the commitment to our country that we saw at the Olympics, that is what Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz has. And it’s what our country needs. Leadership. Real leadership.”

In his closing remarks, the veteran head coach used Curry’s patented ‘night-night’ celebration to send a message to Republican candidate Donald Trump. Kerr said,

“After the results are tallied [on Election Night], we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night, night!'”

“In the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump… night night!” Steve Kerr at the Democratic National Convention pic.twitter.com/HcGs9jv4UQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2024

Curry and Kerr’s endorsement is a stellar coup for the Harris-Walz campaign ahead of the presidential election in November.