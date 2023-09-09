Spending $7,800,000 Out of $21,404,269 NBA Salary, Jaylen Brown Saved $3.2 Million on ‘Dream Home’ Thanks to ‘Unforeseeable Circumstances’

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) warms up before game seven against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown has risen to superstar status in the recent few years. The Boston guard went 3rd in the 2016 draft, and in hindsight, it was a steal for the Boston Celtics. Brown was handsomely rewarded though, taking home $21,404,269 as his rookie salary. Jaylen didn’t hold back as he dropped $7,800,000 on a house in 2020. He did this just before his rookie contract was up. But the guard didn’t go empty-handed in this deal, as due to COVID-19, Brown got a hefty $3.2 million discount on the property.

Jaylen Brown buys dream home in Massachusetts for $7,800,000

Jaylen Brown bought his now famous $7,800,000 house in 2020. The same period coincided with Covid-19. The property in concern was listed at $11 million in January 2020, but due to covid 19, the price tag took a major dip, falling to $7,800,000. The $3.2 million discount was an offer that Jaylen Brown couldn’t refuse.

Jaylen Brown’s house is a luxurious 7-bedroom property in Wellesley, Greater Boston. The property which costs $7,800,000 comes with seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms and is located on 1.53 acres of land. The property is located 15 miles southwest of Boston. The community of Wellesley uniquely hosts several Celtic stars and execs, prompting many people in the NBA to call Wellesley the ‘Swelltics’ town.

Brown may just need to buy another house due to Boston’s traffic

Jaylen Brown is now among the highest-paid NBA players. The Celtics guard took home a hefty 304 Million contract extension with the Celtics this year. But even with millions at his disposal, Brown can’t seem to beat the Boston traffic. Even though his house is a 15-minute drive to Boston, it once took the star over 2 hours to reach TD Garden. Brown even tweeted about the incident.

It looks like Brown will most probably have to go down the same route Stephen Curry went. Curry, who also had bought a $31 million mansion, had to relocate due to The Bay area traffic. The Currys are rumored to have bought a Condo near Case Centre but have since moved on from the property for undisclosed reasons.