“Warriors Are Six Games Under .500 Since Kevin Durant!”: Stan Van Gundy ‘Ignorantly’ Disregards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson’s Injuries

Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Western Conference guard Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors (11), Western Conference forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors (35) and Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) sit on the bench in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are in trouble. Stephen Curry is out due to his leg injury, and in his absence, the Dubs have fallen under .500 again. Last night, the Dubs took on the new-look Lakers, and failed to beat them, despite Anthony Davis and LeBron James combining for just 25 points.

The Lakers got the better of the Warriors without Steph and Andrew Wiggins. They beat the defending champions 124-111.

This puts their record for the season on 29-30. While it is just one game under the .500 mark, this put them down to the 10th seed. The game was a nationally televised game on TNT, which was being called by Stan Van Gundy, Grant Hill, and Brian Anderson.

Late in the 4th quarter of the game, SVG showed us all his bias against the Dubs.

Also Read: “No, We’re Not Going For Victor Wembanyama”: Damian Lillard’s Emphatic Denial Of Tanking Rumors

Stan Van Gundy points out that Stephen Curry and the Warriors are under .500 since KD left

The Golden State Warriors had a major breakdown in 2019. Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles injury during the 2019 Finals. Klay Thompson suffered an ACL injury during the same series. The Dubs lost the Finals to the Raptors and had their downfall.

Kevin Durant left the Dubs for the Nets. Since then, the Warriors failed to make the playoffs in the 2019-20 season and then again in the 2020-21 season. Stan Van Gundy talked about how the Warriors had lost six games more than they’d won since KD left. He went as far as to say,

“interesting point that got obscured by the team winning a championship”

Oh god I hate SVG 👎👎👎 pic.twitter.com/Vn85AHHo6x — UG (@SCDG2330) February 24, 2023

Van Gundy appears to have ignored the fact that Steph played only four games in the 2019-20 season. Klay was out for the whole season as well. And again, it’s almost as if SVG, while coaching the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020-21, forgot that they played the Warriors three times that season that Klay Thompson was out.

Ignorant comments like these by casters are why players and fans tend to lose respect for them.

Also Read: Larsa Pippen, Who is Dating Michael Jordan’s Son, Wouldn’t Let Go of Scottie’s Last Name: “I Would Change My Last Name Only If I Remarry”

Fans react to Stan Van Gundy’s statements

The Warriors fans were not happy about the comments the famous caster made. Here is what they had to say about it:

Lol that’s like saying, “if you take away that 99 yard run.” — Bobby Kral (@BobbyKral68) February 24, 2023

He completely disregarded Steph missing a full season and Klay missing two — dannyboi #AaronRodgerstoVegas (@koivrr) February 24, 2023

We can’t get past the kd era because of nonsense like this being injected into a broadcast that has nothing to do with kd… pic.twitter.com/zgafNT10Eo — Curti (@curtiefoo) February 24, 2023

@realStanVG horrible take here

19/20- steph/klay out

20/21- MVP lvl steph carries gsw to the 8th seed. NBA introduces play in

21/22-GSW wins their 4th title in 8yrs.

They won before, with and after KD. Why don’t you mention what KD done since leaving us? oh yeah, nothing! Cheers — Steph top 10 all day long (@SplashFamilyGSW) February 24, 2023

Clearly, the fans are not happy with SVG randomly bringing up Kevin Durant, with almost four years since he left.

Also Read: Nikola Jokic Edges Closer to Triple-Double Winning Record As Nuggets Close Out Cavaliers