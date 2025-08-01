Steph Curry or Seth Curry? Mother Sonya Once Admitted Which Son She Cheers During Their NBA Matchups

Nothing matches the feeling a parent has when watching their child live out dreams of playing in the NBA. Sonya Curry has the rare luxury of having both her sons in the league. Their accomplishments bring her much joy, but also prove to be a conflict of interest at times. She tries her best to remain neutral when they go against each other, but she does side with one more than the other.

Many casual basketball fans may not know that Steph Curry has a brother. Although Seth hasn’t achieved as many accomplishments as his older brother, he has etched out quite a successful NBA career.

The 6-foot-1 guard is approaching his 12th year in the league. Despite struggling to find his footing for the first few years of his career, he has since become a high-level role player.

Steph may have him beat in total three-pointers made by a wide margin, but Seth achieved something the Warriors star has yet to accomplish. In the 2024-25 season, Seth led the league in three-point shooting at 45.6%. Surprisingly, that is one area of shooting Steph has yet to conquer.

That brotherly competition is always present among them. Whenever they face each other, it becomes amplified. Sonya tries her best to maintain her composure on the sidelines.

“Because I’m a fan of just sports in general, I go in to have a good time,” Sonya said on the Today Show back in 2018. It’s extremely hard for Sonya to remain a neutral fan for the entire game. As much as she tries to step away from her role as a mother, her sense of care can’t be shaken so easily.

“Mommy mode kicks in at different moments. Motherly instincts will never go away,” Sonya revealed.

She typically only enters that state whenever Steph or Seth are hurt on the court. Of course, she understands that’s the nature of the game. They will fall after going for a layup on occasion and even get hurt. But that doesn’t take away from the care she has for her children.

Sonya can’t help but watch her children and fall into a reminiscive state. “Every time I see them now as adults and they play against each other, it takes me back to them in the house and in the backyard,” Sonya said.

Those matchups would be extremely competitive. Being that Seth is the youngest, he would always try to defeat Steph. Plenty of times, his efforts were in vain. That is why Sonya secretly sides with one of her sons over the other when they go head-to-head.

“I kind of root for Seth because I’m like, ‘Get him! I want you to get your older brother,'” Sonya revealed.

Despite her bias, Sonya loves both of her sons. Words couldn’t express how proud she is of not just Steph and Seth but also her daughter Sydel for all of their accomplishments. One thing for certain: she did an outstanding job as a mother raising her children.