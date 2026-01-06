Stephen A. Smith Passes Judgement on Knicks Boss James Dolan: “An Awful Owner”

The New York Knicks are currently experiencing the greatest stretch of success in franchise history since the 1990s. Over the past couple of seasons, they have even been serious contenders for the Eastern Conference title. But for majority of the time since James Dolan took over as the owner of the Knicks in 1999, that wasn’t the case. The team’s recent success might have drowned out all the criticism against his leadership style, but NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith seems to have taken a keen interest in fishing them all out.

Advertisement

Coincidentally, it was 1999 when New York reached the NBA Finals that year as the eighth seed. That would’ve been the perfect opportunity to build upon the unexpected success. Instead, the Knicks wouldn’t experience another winning season until 2013.

A series of poor management decisions made by Dolan has often been blamed for it. Thankfully, he seems to have brought some goodwill back by signing Tom Thibodeau and Leon Rose, which has undoubtedly seen their fortunes turn. And as such, Dolan has expressed his desire for the Knicks to be world beaters.

“I’d say we want to get to the Finals and we should win the Finals,” Dolan said on WFAN. “This is sports; anything can happen. Getting to the Finals, we absolutely have to do. Winning the Finals, we should do.”

Dolan’s comments naturally made their way to Smith and the rest of the crew on ESPN’s First Take. The resident Knicks fan took a deep breath before unleashing a barrage of criticism on Dolan.

“The bottom line is that for the most part, that man has been an awful owner,” Smith proclaimed. “It’s usually because he’s letting business get in the way of basketball.”

Dolan is a businessman, which is why his main priority has been profit. Over the past few years however, he has seemed to have a partial change of heart, directing more focus into building a competent team in New York. But to put championship or bust aspirations on this team seems a bit ignorant in Smith’s opinion.

“Here’s where the ignorant part comes in. So, we’re just going to forget that Oklahoma City’s the reigning NBA champion?” Smith said.

As great as the Knicks are, Smith doesn’t view them on the same tier as the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith is quite an emotional analyst when it comes to the Knicks. However, it doesn’t help that the team is currently on a four-game losing streak, which has seen the, dropped to third in the East.

New York has a great deal of talent between Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. But despite Leon Rose’s excellent roster construction, the Knicks are still missing a few pieces before Smith puts forth the same confidence that Dolan has in the team. Especially because of one other Eastern Conference team.

“I’m very concerned about the Detroit Pistons,” Smith reminded fans.

The Knicks defeated the Pistons in the first round in the playoffs last season. This year, Detroit has come with a vengeance en route to boasting the best record in the conference. They are also fresh off the heels of a 31-point blowout against the Knicks.

New York still has the potential to fulfil Dolan’s wishes. However, Smith isn’t a fan of the Knicks’ owner burdening them with his desires especially since he himself has done a poor job for the most par. Of course, the next trade deadline could very well sway Smith’s opinion.