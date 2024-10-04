Stephen A. Smith Puts LeBron James on Blast for His “No Expectations” Comment

The Lakers are touted to be championship contenders every season, especially since signing LeBron James in 2018. However, in an interview during the team’s Media Day, the four-time NBA champion said he had “no expectations” from the team and intends to take the season one day at a time. As reasonable as that sounds, Stephen A. Smith wasn’t too pleased about that comment.

On The Stephen A. Smith Show, the analyst put James on blast and reminded him that he was playing for one of, if not the most storied franchise in NBA history. He claimed that he wouldn’t have batted an eye had he subverted expectations, but took exception to him saying there weren’t any. Smith said,

“Now miss me with that, I ain’t trying to hear that. You’re a Laker. The Lakers always have expectations. Now you don’t have to be specific with it, but you can’t sit up there and say no expectations… You’re a Laker, not a Clipper.”

The analyst argued that the Lakers are different from other NBA franchises. He claimed that anything less than a championship is a failed season for the franchise. He also noted that every team that boasts two superstars, like the Lakers do in him and Anthony Davis, is expected to be a title contender.

He cited the Mavericks, Suns, and Nuggets as examples to back his claim. Smith said the Lakers shouldn’t be the exception to the norm. While the analyst’s argument holds weight, James made his claim accounting for the fact that the franchise has a rookie head coach in JJ Redick.

The franchise did not make any game-changing acquisitions in the offseason but expected marked improvement under their coach.

Appointing Redick is a high-risk, high-reward move from the Lakers

The Lakers had a torrid campaign under Darvin Ham’s tutelage last season and fired him as soon as their season ended. They began their hunt for a new head coach not aiming to find a candidate suited only to get the best out of the current roster but someone who could be a long-term solution to their coaching conundrum and then transition into a front-office role.

They explicitly suggested they were looking for the next Pat Riley, who transitioned from being a successful coach to an incredible team president. They settled on JJ Redick, who showcased his stellar basketball acumen on TV shows and podcasts after retiring from the NBA.

The former Clippers star has an incredible understanding of the game, but no prior experience as a coach. The last team to find success with a hire like that was the Warriors. They hired Steve Kerr after he spent three years as the Suns’ general manager and three more years as a commentator before joining the team as their new head coach in 2014.

The Lakers believe Redick could potentially have the same impact. It remains to be seen whether their bold move pays off or wastes James’ final years in the NBA.