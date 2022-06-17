“Stephen Curry and the Warriors will repeat as NBA champions!”: Stephen A Smith comes out with bold take after Dubs win the 2022 NBA championship

Stephen A Smith makes his BOLD prediction for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors after their 2022 NBA championship

Stephen Curry finally did it!

He now has a Finals MVP to add to his list of achievements while the rest of the Warriors have a pretty neat ring to add to their fingers for all their efforts. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney particularly will be wearing it with some serious pride, as they absolutely should.

Even as Steve Kerr has admitted, this is possibly one of the more unexpected championships wins in the last few years. After all, most, if not all realistic fans had this team go till the Western Conference Finals at most. And yet, here they are, taking care of business in 6 games.

But apparently, this was all just as planned for Stephen A Smith, as he reminds everyone of his prediction of the Dubs winning the NBA championship very early on in the season. But, during his recent appearance on First Take, that isn’t quite the only thing he had to say.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen A Smith predicts Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to repeat as NBA champions next season

Now, before we say anything about his take, we’re like you to watch the clip in question.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“I got the Warriors repeating. They are winning the NBA championship again next year… Steph Curry will surpass LeBron James and he will have 5 chips!” 🗣️ Stephen A. Smith predicting another Warriors title next seasonpic.twitter.com/kfUbGjPbDn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 17, 2022

Now, we’re not going to be the ones sitting here saying there is no way the Warriors repeat after they just won another title. But, a lot of things can happen.

As sad as it is, injuries are just one aspect of what determines an NBA champion and what doesn’t. A billion things have to go right, all at the same time.

Can it happen? Absolutely.

Will it though? No one in the world can predict that.

