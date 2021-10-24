“Klay Thompson is totally unaffected by that NBA 75 List!”: Warriors’ star goes Live on Instagram and savagely calls out a sailor for not waiving back

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson takes it to his Instagram Live and talks about the NBA 75 List, cusses at a fellow sailor

The last two days have not been the best for Warriors’ Klay Thompson. After the final 25 names were announced on the NBA 75 List, Klay was disappointed to see his name not up there. He took it to his social media to show his displeasure as well. The next morning, Klay took it to his stories and made a statement that excited all the Warriors fans.

Also Read: “I am the 77th best player of all time baby!”: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green mock Klay Thompson, gifting him jersey no. 77 in light of his recent snub from the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team

On his way to the Warriors’ training facility, Klay Thompson decided to utilize his time and go Live on Instagram. During his Live, Klay saw a fellow sailor, and waved at him and said, “What is up buddy?!”

The sailor ignored Klay and moved on, upon which, Klay said, “No wave huh? F*** you then!”

Klay Thompson reveals his thoughts about the NBA 75 List

Klay Thompson did not take the snub from the NBA 75 List lightly. For someone who has an impressive resume as Klay, it’s hard to understand why he was left off the list.

Klay talked about the same on his Instagram Live. He mentioned how a lot of people told him he was not on the list because he isn’t the 1 option. Klay responded by saying he sees a lot of 2 and 3 options on the list as well!

Also Read: “Lonzo Ball is a proven fact that Ben Simmons is lazy”: Shaquille O’Neal believes no team in the NBA wants the Sixers point guard on their roster

However, Klay Thompson tried making it look like he doesn’t care about the list at all. He tried speaking it into existence, repeating it over and over.

Klay blowing off some steam on the boat. “You see that too 75 list, FORGET THAT SHIT!” pic.twitter.com/EvPulmGNlg — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 23, 2021

Klay on top 75: “I’m not bothered at all about that list or anything, it’s totally cool right?!” pic.twitter.com/MwIdbQmHyT — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 23, 2021

All the Warriors fans know that Klay took this snub personally, and would use this as fuel. He would work extra hard to return with a bang, and make the panel regret their decision.