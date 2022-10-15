What Is Stephen Curry’s Contract With the Golden State Warriors?

What contract is Stephen Curry signed to currently with the Golden State Warriors and is he the highest paid player in the NBA?

Stephen Curry rose up the ranks of NBA superstardom quite quickly once the Golden State Warriors were all in on his style of play. Pairing him alongside another shooter in Klay Thompson and defensive savant/passing extraordinaire like Draymond Green has resulted in the franchise being the most successful in the past 8 years.

The catalyst and the engine behind the Warriors’ offense is of course, Curry. He was actually severely underpaid during his MVP seasons, earning merely an average of $11 million a year in both his 2015 MVP and his 2016 unanimous MVP season. This is due to the fact that he signed a 4 year/ $44 million deal in 2013 with the Warriors.

Following this, he would sign a massive 5-year deal worth $201 million that kicked in from 2017, finally paying the 4x NBA champ the money that he deserved.

What is Steph Curry’s current NBA contract.

In 2021, Stephen Curry signed a $215 million extension with the Golden State Warriors that would keep him with them until the end of the 2025-26 NBA season. His contract is back-ended so he will be earning a whopping $59 million in the final year of his contract at the age of 38.

The Warriors have been shelling out a ton of their money to keep their core group intact to help maximize their championship window.

Amidst the Jordan Poole and Draymond Green drama, the former received a 4-year contract worth $140 million with $17 million of those being conditional and based on incentives.

Green on the other hand, has said publicly that the Warriors will most probably not extend him this season and will look to have those talks next summer.

Is Stephen Curry the highest paid player in the NBA?

Stephen Curry is the highest paid player in the NBA for the 2022-23 NBA season. He will be earning $48,070,014 dollars this upcoming season. Russell Westbrook comes in with a close second at $47 million.

10 total players in the NBA will be making over $40 million in the 2022-23 NBA season, with Klay Thompson rounding out that list at $40.6 million.

