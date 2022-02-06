“Stephen Curry being self aware is his biggest superpower!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about what differentiates Steph from other superstars

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about his star Stephen Curry, talks about what makes Steph unique as a superstar

Stephen Curry is a man of the people. Ever since his rise to the top, Stephen Curry has always been a huge hit among the fans, at home, as well as on the road. Maybe it’s the way Steph gave everyone a chance to play basketball, by popularizing distance shooting. Maybe it’s the way Steph just carries himself on and off the court. Or maybe it could just be Steph being the once-in-a-lifetime kind of player he is.

Anywhere you see the Warriors and Stephen Curry play, one can always spot a flurry of #30 Curry jerseys around the court and outside the arena. The best part? Stephen Curry actually takes heed of the same and interacts with his fans as much as he can. Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talked about Steph’s self-awareness and how he’s different from other superstars.

“His self-awareness differentiates him from the others!”: Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry

Recently, just last week, Steve Kerr decided to rest Stephen Curry for a back-to-back against the Spurs on the road. Steph being himself, knew how many people would have shown up to see him play, and he spent time with fans, signing autographs taking photos, and trying to make memories.

Steve Kerr talked about the same and said,

“There’s an awareness with Steph, a self-awareness that’s really powerful and beautiful to see,” Kerr said. “Last week when we were in San Antonio, he came out at 5:20 p.m. CT] and signed every autograph. There were probably 40 people on the curb across the street from the bus and he came out early, signed every autograph and got on the bus and went over to the arena. “That night at the game, Steph knew there were a bunch of people, parents with their kids wearing Curry jerseys who bought tickets to see him play. He’s aware of that. He understands that there probably was a lot of disappointment for those people who saved up their money to buy tickets, so what did he do? He went over there and he interacted with people, he signed autographs, he talked to kids. And it completely made a difference in terms of the experience of all those people who came to the game to see him. So his self-awareness in terms of his power and his ability to do good, to make people feel happy and to just make a difference is one of my favorite dynamics of him.”

It is the small things like these that differentiate him from the other superstars. Steph remains a fan favorite because of the way he looks out and takes care of us.