Stephen Curry Confesses Taking Lessons from Wife Ayesha Curry to Prepare for First “Real Acting” Gig

Stephen Curry can now officially call himself a Television actor. He recently starred in the TV series, Mr. Throwback which was released on Peacock. In the series, he had to play his own character, but even that required him to take some acting lessons from his wife, Ayesha Curry.

In an interview with TODAY, Curry shared his experience as a rookie TV actor.

He admitted that playing a parody version of himself made the job easier. The Golden State Warriors superstar relished the opportunity to do a comedy series. Curry gave credit to co-stars Adam Pally and Ego Nwodim for helping him stay relaxed during his scenes.

He told TODAY,

“It was an amazing, fun project to do. This was my first real acting experience. Working with Adam Pally and Ego Nowdim, the entire crew. They made it easy on me. They are trained professionals and we tried to bring some comedy around it. It’s built around me playing a parody version of myself, I got to have fun with it.”

Curry gladly admitted that he took some acting tips from Ayesha, who acted in a movie last year. The 35-year-old had a prominent role in the 2024 Lindsay Lohan starrer Irish Wish.

She played the character of Heather, who is the best friend of Lohan’s character Maddie Kelly in the dramedy. When Curry was asked if he would consider pursuing an acting career in the future, the Dubs guard said,

“Possibly. My wife has acted a little bit so I got a little bit of training at home from her. She did a movie with Lindsay Lohan last year. It’s cool to get in that world. It’s a little bit of an easier step playing myself and having fun with it but let’s see what happens.”

At any rate, the Warriors superstar has garnered some experience as an actor. Mr. Throwback takes the dual form of both a sitcom and a dramatic movie, which builds both comedy and suspense.

A brief look at Mr. Throwback

Mr. Throwback is created by David Caspe, Daniel Libman, and Matthew Libman. Its first episode was released on 8th August on Peacock. The series is headlined by veteran comedian Adam Pally, who plays the role of Danny Grossman. In the series, Grossman is a childhood basketball teammate of Stephen Curry.

During sixth-grade, Grossman used to start over Curry. However, later on, while Curry becomes an NBA superstar, he is relegated to being a memorabilia salesman. Grossman reunites with his former teammate after many years and concocts several plans to hide a past scandal that finished his basketball career.

Grossman uses Curry’s goodwill to clear off various debts but at the same time, he is conflicted about taking advantage of a childhood teammate who is willing to go out of his way to help him.

The climax revolves around Stephen Curry being able to figure out Grossman’s past and understand his actions.

The series has received mixed reviews. Writing for Daily Beast’s Obsessed, Jesse Hassenger termed the TV series as “sometimes more distracting than innovative.”

While the series hasn’t necessarily gained critical acclaim, it seems like a fun watch to unwind after a long day.