“Stephen Curry continues his 62 saga against Damian Lillard and the Blazers!”: Warriors’ superstar crosses Scottie Pippen to climb to the 62nd spot on the all-time scoring list

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry climbs to the 62nd spot on the all-time scoring list, as he leads the Warriors past the Blazers

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors took down the Portland Trailblazers 119-104 tonight. The Warriors are now 17-2 to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. This is the 4th time a Warriors’ team has had a 16-2 or better start to the season.

The Warriors are back 😤 pic.twitter.com/sw8vavsd7L — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 26, 2021

Tonight, the Warriors were on a mission. They knew the Blazers aren’t the best team on the road this season, and they did not want Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum to break free. The Dubs held the star Blazers’ backcourt to 32 points, with a combined 11/32 shooting from the field.

On the other hand, all 5 Warriors’ starters managed to score in double digits tonight.

Stephen Curry leads the Dubs to their 10th straight home win, crosses Scottie Pippen on the all-time scoring list

Stephen Curry loves the Portland Trailblazers. Over the course of the last few years, Steph has given a few of his best performances against the Blazers. We saw the same in January when he scored his career-best against Dame and the Blazers.

62 PTS

18-31 FG

8-16 3PT 👀 Stephen Curry’s career-high night 📽️ pic.twitter.com/kh1uR6ubOy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021

Tonight, he went off for 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists.

With the 32 points tonight, the Chef now has moved into the 62nd spot on the all-time scoring list, crossing Scottie Pippen.

Stephen Curry has passed Scottie Pippen (18,940 points) for 62nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 27, 2021

The Warriors would hope that the Chef keeps scoring like that for the coming games. The Dubs host the Clippers on Sunday, and then the red hot Suns next.