Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Miami Heat Release Injury Report on 6x All-Star

The #1 team in the East of last year’s regular season takes on the 2022 Champs in Chase Center, would Jimmy Butler feature for the Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler got themselves a big win Wednesday night in Portland after going 1-3 down to start their 2022-23 season.

It was a tough challenge as they were facing a rejuvenated Blazers who were on a 4-0 run, led by their perennial All-Star guard Damian Lillard and were targeting the league-best record.

Now, on Thursday the Heat continues its road trip and stops in San Francisco, Bay Area for their game against the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Will their MVP play against Stephen Curry and Co in the second back-to-back game for the Heat in the span of just a few days?

Jimmy Butler will play against the Warriors

Butler is averaging close to 22 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists a game in the season with his team’s W/L record at 2-3.

The Warriors are even on their W/L column at 2-2 and will also be looking to win this one irrespective of how good Butler gets in desperation.

According to the Heat’s injury report, there are no new additions and their leader will play the game unless they decide to sit him out and load-manage him just before the game.

But as far as we know this franchise and ‘Jimmy Buckets’ himself, he is not sitting out when his team is down. So we are going to get a tremendous night of basketball with four exciting games on the card.

Butler would want to win it all this season

Whether you like the man or not Jimmy Butler has been one of the league’s best players for around 3-years or so.

Even with the situation around his team’s starting line-up, the man was a shot away from leading his team to the 2022 NBA Finals in one of the most thrilling games of the last post-season.

Neither franchise president Pat Riley nor Jimmy Buckets would be targeting anything less than a Championship this season and this upcoming game could be useful for making a statement for the same.

