Is Anthony Davis Playing vs Mavericks? Lakers Release Injury Report for 8x All-Star

Anthony Davis is stepping up for the Los Angeles Lakers big-time this season. Despite missing a few games here and there with injuries the power forward is showing he is the man. Ahead of facing off against the West’s new duo, Laker fans want to know if he will feature today.

The Los Angeles Lakers have added new additions to their roster and it looks to provide much need firepower to their arsenal. Players like Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell are already proving their worth and fans will be eager to field full lineups on the court.

As the season reaches the tail end and teams gear up for the playoffs, there is an expectation that there will be another deep run. So, will Davis feature tonight?

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs the Dallas Mavericks? Los Angeles Lakers Release injury report ahead of a road game

As per the latest injury reports from the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis is listed as probable.

Lakers latest injury report pic.twitter.com/IpC3mdWrdE — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 25, 2023

Sitting in 13th place, they will hope that Davis shows up today. The game is important as they take on the 6th-seed Dallas Mavericks.

AD’s mindblowing stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

The enigma that is Anthony Davis, is mind-blowingly good at times and when it matters the most, he almost always delivers. The Lakers, despite the worst start in the league, are somehow still in contention for a playoff/play-in spot.

All of this is possible due to Davis’ star power. He is averaging a stunning 25.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

