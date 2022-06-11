“Stephen Curry grew his investment 4x with Guild Education!”: Guild has gone from $1 Billion in 2019 to $4.4 Billion in 2022 with Warriors’ star backing them up

Warriors star Stephen Curry invested in Guild Education in 2019 using his SC30 Inc, grows investment by 4x in 3 years

Being a star in the NBA is now much more than just playing basketball. It’s knowing that millions of people look up to you, and setting a good example for everyone. The biggest trendsetter for our generation has been LeBron James. While showing continued brilliance on the basketball court, LBJ has shown us all the power of investing while giving back to society. Becoming the first NBA player to achieve the $1 Billion net worth mark while playing is no small achievement.

The next two players who are rumored to get there behind LeBron are Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. Both Steph and KD have earned a hefty sum from their NBA teams, but their main net worth is generated off the court. It may come through advertisements, endorsement deals, or well-thought investments.

Steph made one such investment in 2019 when he decided to join forces with Guild Education.

How has Stephen Curry fared with his investment in Guild Education?

Stephen Curry has always believed in giving back to his community. Using his SC30 Inc, Steph makes his investments and does his philanthropic work. Along with Ayesha Curry, Steph started the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation that strives to end childhood hunger and ensure children have access to nutritious food, establishing that students have access to quality education, and the resources to succeed, and providing opportunities and safe places for all children to play and be active.

With his investment in Guild Education, Curry would have a better way of working on the Learn part of the foundation.

Back when Steph invested in Guild, they were valued at around $1 Billion. A week ago, Forbes announced their current net worth to be over $4.4 Billion.

Along with providing opportunities with the right investments, Steph is also earning well with them.