“Stephen Curry is a Real Hypeman”: Shaquille O’Neal Remembers Adorable Curry Family Commercial from the 90s

Shaquille O’Neal‘s Instagram game is becoming more and more like a pure hoop fan with each passing day. O’Neal has been sharing too many basketball videos on his IG. Don’t get us wrong, we aren’t complaining. O’Neal’s social media outings are certainly entertaining. The reason for pointing this out is more rooted in appreciation for the 7ft 1″ legend than anything else.

It’s refreshing to see an NBA star behaving like an average NBA fan on his social media. He has made it a habit to share anything interesting he comes across on Instagram.

In fact, his latest story features the much-loved Stephen Curry. Not just Steph, it features Dell and Seth as well. While fans may think it must be something recent, it’s actually from the 90s and clearly more adorable than anything featuring Stephen Curry in the recent past.

Shaquille O’Neal remembers Stephen Curry’s iconic Burger King Commercial from the 90s

One of O’Neal’s latest IG stories was an iconic Burger King commercial from the 90s. The video featured really young Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, and Dell Curry. The Three Currys were on a basketball court while Dell put on some moves for the benefit of his two sons.

Steph Curry, who sat on the sidelines along with his father, hyped up his dad Curry first asked his father to bring home the bacon and then followed it with a string of Burger King puns.

Seth, who clearly seemed too young to have his own lines, looked at his brother in amazement and clearly just enjoyed being around his father and brother. Dell, spurred on by son’s food-related commentary, then announces he has suddenly grown really hungry. Steph then points out to Seth that it works every time. The adorable commercial then shows the men of the Curry family inside a Burger King store.

Clearly, Shaquille O’Neal enjoyed the commercial. But it seems so did NBA fans on social media. One user on Twitter wrote: “Stephen Curry was the real hypeman.” In all fairness, we gotta agree, Steph does seem like a great hype man in the video.

Burger King had a string of commercials with Dell and Steph

This wasn’t a standalone commercial by the fast food chain. There was a whole series that featured Stephen with his father Dell. While this one also had Seth in it, the younger Curry wasn’t on the other commercials with his brother and father.

Maybe Burger King knew Steph would become a megastar or maybe they wanted to show the bond Dell and Steph had crafted and reflect through the lens of their own brand. Whatever the case, it sure makes for adorable advertising.