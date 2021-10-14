“Stephen Curry is just so amazing and never out of the game”: Mavs owner Mark Cuban compliments the GSW MVP while naming him as the player he loves beating the most

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explains why Golden State Warrior’s Stephen Curry is the player he loves to defeat the most.

Stephen Curry is one of the most unstoppable players in today’s generation. For over 13 years, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter has been mesmerising us with his jaw-dropping long-distance shots. With the way he uses the three-point line, Steph has completely revolutionised how modern basketball is played.

Curry is one of the most heavily guarded players when he has the ball as well as when he moves around the court without the ball. And because of his shifty and sleek handles, to go along with consistent shooting, Chef Curry manages to make the best of the best defenders look foolish while guarding him.

The Baby-Faced Assassin is one of the very few players who have the firepower to change the game in a matter of few minutes. And that’s why the Warriors are never counted out of a game before the final buzzer goes off.

Also Read: NBA Twitter erupts as the Nets star reveals his unfiltered thoughts on his offseason fiasco

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is one of the many people who respect Stephen’s incredible ability to change the outcome of a game within a few plays. And that is why Cuban named the 2-time MVP as the player he loves to beat the most.

“The way Stephen Curry shoots the ball is nothing anybody’s ever seen before”: Mark Cuban

Recently, Mark Cuban made an appearance on “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast and spoke about various topics. During one point of the podcast, the host asked Cuban to name the one player who he loved defeating the most. Mark’s response – Stephen Curry.

“It used to be anyone with the Spurs, but now, probably Steph. He’s just so amazing, and he’s been doing it so long and he’s got so many rings. You just never know what’s going to happen – he’s never out of a game.

He’s pulling up from half-court and swishing it. The way he shoots the ball is nothing anybody’s ever seen. Steph is just … he’s a good dude but the game’s never over with him in the game.”

Also Read: LeBron James pacifies Lakers fans after going on an unexpected 0-5 preseason start

Coming off a career season, it doesn’t seem like the 7-time All-Star is going to slow down anytime soon. And this coming season, not only will Steph aim at winning his 4th ring but will also do his best at defeating the Mavericks.