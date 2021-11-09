“Stephen Curry loved trapping Trae Young with the box-and-one”: Warriors’ superstar talks about defense, championship aspirations and more after dropping 50 to beat the Hawks

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry talks about defense, giving a taste of what he gets, and championship aspirations this season

The Golden State Warriors took down a feisty Atlanta Hawks team last night. Playing the tail end of a back-to-back, the Warriors started the game with 13 straight points from Stephen Curry. Since then, Trae Young and the Hawks clawed their way back, and tied the largest deficit the Warriors have faced this season: 15.

Also Read: “Was getting the same attention from scouts in high school, as I was getting from girls. Little to none.”: 8x NBA Champion Steve Kerr hilariously recalls the lack of attention he received in high school from college-level scouts

However, the Chef was in no mood to lose, and scored 26 second-half points, to secure the win. With this win, the Warriors now move on to a league-best 9-1 record. Trae Young kept up with Curry in the first half but was restricted to a 7 point second half. Trae finished the game with 28 points, whereas Steph had 50. After the game, Steph was asked about a lot of things, including the defense the Warriors implemented on Trae and more.

Stephen Curry enjoyed implementing box-and-one, instead of receiving it

There are a few facts about the current day NBA, that one needs to accept, whether they like it or not. One of them is that Stephen Curry is the best player in the league right now. The 2x MVP is on a level of his own, and his performance last night just reminded us of the same. Steph, being the force he is, has seen almost every kind of defense there is. The most common one we see used on Steph is the pesky box-and-one.

During the game, the Hawks, led by Trae Young. took off in the 2nd quarter. However, in the second half, the Dubs implemented a new defense on him, the box-and-one. After the game, Steph was asked about being on the other side of the box-and-one, and how he liked it.

Steph on how it felt implementing a box-and-one on Trae after usually being on the receiving end of it. “I loved it.” — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) November 9, 2021

Also Read: “I want to say ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’ but I’ve been watching it for seven years!”: Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Stephen Curry after his brilliant 50-piece to lead the Warriors past the Hawks

Carrying on, Steph also talked about the team’s hot start. He tried to stay modest about it, and said,

Steph on being 9-1: “You can’t win a championship in November, but you sure can take yourself out of the equation.” Said the team is trending in the right direction. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 9, 2021

With the kind of start the Warriors have, and what is yet to come, this season sure is shaping up amazing to be a part of Dubnation.