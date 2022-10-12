Stephen Curry Once Thought He ‘Wouldn’t Make It’ Following A Bad High School Game, ‘Disciplinarian’ Sonya Curry Set Him Straight

Stephen Curry is a cold-blooded killer on the court. However, he wasn’t always like that and was once comforted by his mother after a bad game.

The Golden State Warriors drafted a gem of a player when they picked Steph Curry back in 2009. The 6’3″ point guard turned out to be a talent that inspired a whole new generation of basketball players.

His quick feet, tight handles and limitless range while shooting are what brought about the three-point era in the NBA. As such, it is safe to say that Steph is the greatest shooter of all time.

However, there was a time when Curry questioned his own ability. In fact, it was up to his mother to convince him otherwise, after he had one bad game in highschool.

Also Read: Steph Curry, who averaged 32 ppg, had 6’9″ stars dancing across NBA hardwood

Stephen Curry had to be consoled by his mother Sonya after failing to impress during a highschool game

Stephen Wardell Curry is one of the most accomplished players in the league. Four championships, two MVPs and multiple All-Star and All-NBA appearances speaks for itself.

However, there was a time when Curry lacked confidence. As his mother, Sonya recalled, she once had to console a young Steph who believed he had messed up his chances of progressing his career after one bad highschool game in front of top college scouts.

Mumma Curry, having taken up the role of the disciplinarian of the household during Dell Curry’s playing days, motivated her son to keep moving forward.

A good thing he listened to his mother. Later in the year, Steph would get an offer to go to Davidson, where he would thrive.

Sonya promised to ‘fatten’ up Steph Curry, but Davidson’s head coach Bob McKillop was happy the way he came

One of the many reasons colleges passed on Steph Curry was his skinny frame. As such, when the Chef finally got into Davidson his mother promised coach McKillop that she would ‘fatten’ her son up, but the coach declined the offer.

A good thing he did. Who knows what kind of Steph we would have got otherwise? It certainly would have been a sight to behold. Curry must be thankful to McKillop for that among several other things.

Also Read: “Bringing Up Stephen Curry? It Was All God!”: Sonya Curry hails the lord for her oldest son’s childhood and the brilliant man he is today