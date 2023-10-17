Stephen Curry, Raking In $51,900,000 As The Highest Paid NBA Player, Fails To Match Taylor Swift’s 3 Day Earnings Of $55,000,000

With the virtue of the NBA being one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world, we often see basketball stars feature in various highest-paid athletes lists. Now, Stephen Curry is one of the most successful players in the league’s history. With his being an all-time great, Steph is set to earn $51,900,000 this 2023-2024 season, leading all players with the highest salary.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift is the most popular name in the music world. Now, with rumors of the 33-year-old dating NFL star Travis Kelce, the multiple-time Grammy winner has also erupted as a high-profile celebrity in the sporting realm. Undoubtedly, Seph’s $51,900,000 is an extremely huge figure. However, Swift has managed to eclipse the Golden State Warriors leader’s earnings for the entire season in just three days.

Taylor Swift earned much more in 3 days than Stephen Curry will make in the entire 2023-2024 campaign

Taylor Swift’s “The Era Tour” concert film has reportedly brought in an estimated $95-97 million just in North American theatres. According to the terms of her deal with AMC, the singer-songwriter has the rights to 57% of the ticket revenue. Over the weekend, her 57% cut was worth a staggering $55 million.

Just as a perspective, the NBA has been in existence for over 75 years. And even after 3/4th of a century later, the league is only big enough to pay one player (Stephen Curry) above the $50,000,000 mark. It seems extremely bizarre how one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world cannot even compete with an artist’s 3-day concert film ticket sales.

Stephen Curry is the first and only player who will surpass the $50,000,000 mark. Following the two-time MVP’s $51.9 million salary on the highest-paid players list are Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James, tied at #2 ($47.6 million), Bradley Beal at #5 ($46.7 million), and Kevin Durant at #6 ($46.4 million).

Swift has taken over the sporting world

Taylor Swift has been one of the biggest names in the sporting world. Yes, you read that correctly. The music artist has been going viral on social media for developing a love interest with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Ever since Swift made her way into the stadiums, Kelce has seen a massive rise in his jersey sales and Instagram followers. The NFL has also tried to capitalize on Swift’s presence. However, the Kansas City Chief star believes that the league is overdoing the promotions.

Despite all the photos that have flooded the internet, neither of the two has made any comments regarding their relationship.